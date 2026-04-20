John Cena Hosts Celebrates WrestleMania with a Viral Beer Chug Alongside George Kittle

The transition from active competitor to global ambassador appears to be going smoothly for "The Franchise." John Cena, who hung up his boots in December 2025, returned to the grandest stage of them all this weekend, not as a wrestler, but as the charismatic host of WrestleMania 42. While his weekend was defined by high-profile segments and record-breaking attendance figures, it was a spontaneous interaction with an NFL superstar that ignited social media.

Cena’s weekend was a marathon of hosting duties. He set the tone for both nights of the Premium Live Event, appearing at the top of each broadcast to energize the capacity crowd. On Night 2, he participated in a chaotic and entertaining ensemble segment featuring The Miz, Kit Wilson, and Danhausen, proving his comedic timing remains as sharp as ever despite his retirement status.

However, the "highlight reel" moment occurred as Cena was transitioning away from the ring before the night’s main event. Fans positioned near the entrance aisle reported that George Kittle, the standout tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, reached over the barricade to catch Cena’s attention. Kittle offered Cena a full beer, and the former champion accepted the challenge with clinical efficiency.

Witnesses noted that Cena "chugged the beverage in one go," showing no signs of slowing down in his post-wrestling life. After finishing the drink to a roar of approval from the stands, Cena offered a firm handshake to Kittle, acknowledging the NFL star before heading to the back.