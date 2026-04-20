Director Reveals "Eerie" Final Interviews in New Hulk Hogan Documentary

What was intended to be a definitive retrospective of the most recognizable face in professional wrestling has evolved into a poignant, posthumous tribute. Netflix is set to release its highly anticipated docuseries on Hulk Hogan this Wednesday, April 22, but the project arriving on screens is significantly different from the one originally envisioned by its creators.

Director Bryan Storkel revealed in an interview with TMZ on April 20, 2026, that the death of Terry Bollea (better known to the world as Hulk Hogan) necessitated a fundamental shift in the film’s narrative structure. While the production team had captured the vast majority of the footage while Hogan was in seemingly good health, his subsequent passing cast a heavy shadow over the existing material, imbuing casual remarks with an "eerie" sense of finality.

From Retrospective to Reflection

Storkel admitted that the loss of the wrestling icon hit the production team with unexpected force. The director described a struggle to maintain professional distance while processing the emotional weight of Hogan’s death. This grief ultimately led to the decision to expand the documentary, adding approximately fifteen minutes of new content to address the aftermath of his passing and the global reaction to the loss of a cultural titan.

"It changed the ending for sure," Storkel told TMZ. "We were still telling the same story, but a lot of the things he had said suddenly had more weight."

The Weight of Hidden Premonitions

As the editorial team revisited hours of interviews, moments that previously seemed like standard athlete reflections took on a haunting quality. Storkel highlighted a specific scene filmed in Hogan’s personal gym where the legend contemplated his own mortality.

"I feel myself winding down," Hogan reportedly said during filming. "I just don’t know when the winding is going to stop."

Perhaps most chilling was a comment made off-camera. Storkel recalled Hogan expressing gratitude that the project was happening when it was, suggesting that if they had waited even a year or two, the opportunity might have been lost forever. While Storkel noted there were no immediate alarms regarding Hogan’s physical condition during filming, the finished product now suggests a man who was consciously "getting it all in" for the final time.

The docuseries, which traces the journey from Terry Bollea’s humble beginnings to the "Hulkamania" phenomenon that defined an era, will now serve as the final word on a complicated and massive legacy.