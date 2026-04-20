Triple H Declares Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk an All-Time Classic Following WrestleMania 42

Appearing on SportsCenter shortly after the conclusion of the grandest spectacle in sports entertainment, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque offered high praise for the Night Two main event of WrestleMania 42. Levesque signaled that the collision between Roman Reigns and CM Punk did more than just crown a champion; it set a new benchmark for the industry.

In a physical and emotionally charged encounter that headlined the evening, Roman Reigns emerged as the new World Heavyweight Champion, effectively ending a grueling rivalry with "The Second City Saint." The match was defined by a relentless pace that pushed both athletes to their absolute physical limits. According to Levesque, the atmosphere was charged from the opening bell by a palpable sense of internal drive.

Reflecting on the intensity of the bout, Levesque noted that the spectacle was fueled by the deep-seated desire of both men to validate their legacies.

“Just epic,” Levesque stated during his SportsCenter interview. “You know, you can see the passion and the pride of two guys that absolutely to the very core of their soul believe that they are the best in the world. And they're out there to prove it to each other. They're out there to prove it to the 55,000 plus fans that were here tonight. Everything about them screams, ‘I have to show I am the best.’ And you see it all the way down to the end. Knockdown, drag out fight that just someone won't give.”

The narrative of the match centered on endurance. While CM Punk mounted a legendary offense that resonated with the tens of thousands in attendance, the night ultimately belonged to "The Tribal Chief." Levesque emphasized that while both competitors left their marks on history, the record books would forever reflect the dominance of the victor.

“And you finally get to the end of it, no one really loses, but Roman Reigns comes out the winner,” Levesque added. “Roman Reigns, the new world heavyweight champion to me, one of the greatest matches I've ever seen. Doesn't get bigger.”