"Not a Stitch of Food": Kevin Nash Blasts WWE for Lack of Catering at 2026 Hall of Fame

Kevin Nash pulled no punches following his latest WWE appearance, blasting the company for a glaring lack of catering at the 2026 Hall of Fame ceremony in Las Vegas. Nash, who was in town to induct Dennis Rodman, claimed the day became an endurance test with virtually no sustenance provided for the legends and stars backstage.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Nash revealed that the hunger pangs started the moment he arrived and persisted until his departure. He broke down the meager offerings, making it clear the spread fell embarrassingly short of the standard WWE production.

“There at 3:00, leave at midnight, absolutely not a stitch of f****** food for the talent available. No protein. Some bags of chips, a couple of f****** bananas, and a tangerine.”

The wrestling legend shared a dry observation regarding the length of the shift, noting that the time investment felt monumental given the lack of resources. “I got there at 3:00… by the time I left, I walked outside, I expected to at least see like half a pyramid built someplace.”

Nash’s frustration led him to confront management directly, though the interaction left him even more sour. He questioned why the Hall of Fame, a marquee event with a grueling schedule, wasn't afforded the same basic amenities as a standard television taping or premium live event.

“And I f****** asked the head of f****** talent relations, I won’t say his name, I asked him, ‘Is there food?’ And he didn’t come in and say hi to me until the show, till Stephanie was done. In other words, like we probably will never have to use him again because he will never do anything again. Like, why? All the events are catered, all the matches, all the cards are catered. The pay-per-views are catered. This is even a longer day, or as long a day as that.”