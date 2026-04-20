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Two Powerhouse Challengers Emerged for Roman Reigns’ New Championship Reign

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 20, 2026
Two Powerhouse Challengers Emerged for Roman Reigns’ New Championship Reign

The landscape of WWE is shifting rapidly following Roman Reigns’ monumental victory over CM Punk at WrestleMania 42, as the new World Heavyweight Champion’s upcoming title defense schedule begins to solidify. Internal reports suggest that the "Tribal Chief" is moving away from his previous part-time status, with plans to anchor the company's programming throughout the summer.

This shift begins immediately, as Reigns has confirmed his presence for tonight’s Monday Night Raw in Las Vegas to address the locker room.

The next phase of Reigns’ reign appears centered on two powerhouse challengers: Gunther and Oba Femi. Following Gunther’s decisive victory over Seth Rollins and Femi’s career-defining win against Brock Lesnar, both men have emerged as the primary threats to the gold.

While Dave Meltzer notes that a high-profile program with Gunther is already being discussed as a marquee rivalry, the seeds for a clash with Oba Femi were planted during the post-WrestleMania press conference. After Femi issued a direct challenge, Reigns demanded the rising star "prove himself" over the coming months before earning a seat at the table. To facilitate these heavy-hitting feuds, Reigns has publicly committed to a more rigorous, full-time schedule to ensure the World Heavyweight Championship remains the focal point of the summer season.

 

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