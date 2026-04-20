×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

CM Punk Confronts Fan, Knocks Phone Away at Las Vegas Hotel Following WrestleMania 42

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 20, 2026
CM Punk Confronts Fan, Knocks Phone Away at Las Vegas Hotel Following WrestleMania 42

CM Punk’s WrestleMania 42 weekend extended into the early hours of Sunday morning following a confrontation with a fan at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

According to footage obtained by TMZ, the incident took place shortly after midnight, following Punk’s loss to Roman Reigns in the Night Two main event at Allegiant Stadium. The situation began when a fan filmed WWE star Bayley hugging someone in the hotel lobby. Punk intervened and knocked the fan’s phone down.

Ace Steel was present and moved to prevent the situation from escalating as security arrived to separate the parties. While the fan initially appeared upset, they backed off and apologized several times before leaving the area. No physical altercation took place.

The footage shows Punk appearing visibly exhausted following a disappointing night where Reigns pinned him to capture the World Heavyweight Championship.

This incident serves as a reminder of the unique challenges WWE talent face during WrestleMania weekend. With thousands of fans and performers sharing hotels and casinos in Las Vegas, wrestlers have almost no separation from the public. Unlike standard events where talent can retreat to private areas, the scale of WrestleMania week in a city like Las Vegas turns the entire Strip into an extension of the show, leaving performers exposed to fans filming in spaces usually considered private.

 

↠ FOLLOW BEN ON INSTA ↞
FOR WRESTLEMANIA BREAKING NEWS, SPOILERS & MORE


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.




⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 20th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Apr. 21st 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Portland, Oregon

Apr. 22nd 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Portland, Oregon

Apr. 22nd 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Fort Worth, Texas

Apr. 24th 2026

#smackdown

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy