CM Punk Confronts Fan, Knocks Phone Away at Las Vegas Hotel Following WrestleMania 42

CM Punk’s WrestleMania 42 weekend extended into the early hours of Sunday morning following a confrontation with a fan at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

According to footage obtained by TMZ, the incident took place shortly after midnight, following Punk’s loss to Roman Reigns in the Night Two main event at Allegiant Stadium. The situation began when a fan filmed WWE star Bayley hugging someone in the hotel lobby. Punk intervened and knocked the fan’s phone down.

Ace Steel was present and moved to prevent the situation from escalating as security arrived to separate the parties. While the fan initially appeared upset, they backed off and apologized several times before leaving the area. No physical altercation took place.

The footage shows Punk appearing visibly exhausted following a disappointing night where Reigns pinned him to capture the World Heavyweight Championship.

This incident serves as a reminder of the unique challenges WWE talent face during WrestleMania weekend. With thousands of fans and performers sharing hotels and casinos in Las Vegas, wrestlers have almost no separation from the public. Unlike standard events where talent can retreat to private areas, the scale of WrestleMania week in a city like Las Vegas turns the entire Strip into an extension of the show, leaving performers exposed to fans filming in spaces usually considered private.