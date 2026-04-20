The Miz Calls for Massive Push for Oba Femi Following Historic Retirement of Brock Lesnar

In the wake of a landscape-shifting WrestleMania 42, WWE veteran The Miz is calling on Triple H and WWE management to "strap the rocket" to rising star Oba Femi.

Speaking on SportsCenter’s WrestleMania post-show, the former multi-time champion was emphatic about Femi’s future following his shocking victory over Brock Lesnar - a match that reportedly served as the "Beast Incarnate’s" retirement bout.



The Miz, who has shared the ring with Femi in the past, cited the rookie’s unique connection with the WWE Universe as a primary reason for an immediate main-event push.

"I can tell you from experience, that man has power, and he has the entire audience behind him," Miz told the SportsCenter panel. "It’s very rare. He’s on the big stage, and you hear the fans just celebrating him. The fact that he retired Brock Lesnar? Strap the rocket to him."

Miz also took a moment to praise the WWE Performance Center, noting that Femi is the gold standard for the current developmental system’s ability to produce "big-stage" ready athletes.

Femi’s win over Lesnar is being hailed as the most significant "passing of the torch" moment in recent WrestleMania history. By conquering the man who ended The Undertaker’s streak, Femi has instantly moved to the top of the internal power rankings.