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Crowd Turns On TKO During Roman Reigns Post Show Promo - ‘Fuck TKO’

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 19, 2026
Crowd Turns On TKO During Roman Reigns Post Show Promo - ‘Fuck TKO’


The WrestleMania 42 post show took an unexpected turn when the crowd made their feelings clear about TKO.

While addressing fans, Roman Reigns once again referred to himself as an unsigned billion dollar check before adding that WWE and TKO were the ones who locked him in. That mention did not sit well with those gathered outside the stadium.

Boos quickly rang out, catching Reigns’ attention. He fired back by calling the audience a “bipolar bunch,” pointing out that they had been cheering him moments earlier.

The mood only escalated from there, as a loud “Fuck TKO” chant broke out among the crowd, creating a chaotic end to the segment.

 

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