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Roman Reigns Promises Full Time Summer Run After WrestleMania 42 Victory

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 19, 2026
Roman Reigns Promises Full Time Summer Run After WrestleMania 42 Victory

Roman Reigns is not disappearing anytime soon.

After defeating CM Punk in the main event of WrestleMania 42 Night Two to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Reigns made it clear that his schedule is about to change in a big way.

Speaking during the WrestleMania Sunday post show, the newly crowned champion confirmed he will be appearing on the Raw after WrestleMania and plans to stay a regular presence moving forward. Reigns addressed long standing criticism about his limited appearances and promised fans that will no longer be an issue.

“I’m gonna take y’all to Monday Night Raw tomorrow night. I’ll see y’all tomorrow night. That’s where we’ll see y’all, alright? All this part-time crap, we’re gonna fix that. Y’all better make some room, because y’all gonna see my ass all summer.”

With that statement, Reigns signaled a shift in how he intends to operate as champion, suggesting fans can expect him on WWE programming consistently in the months ahead.

WrestleMania 42 marked the eleventh time Reigns has headlined WWE’s biggest show of the year, adding another milestone to his already historic run.

 

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