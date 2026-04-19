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Oba Femi Calls Out Roman Reigns After WrestleMania 42 Breakout Win

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 19, 2026
Oba Femi Calls Out Roman Reigns After WrestleMania 42 Breakout Win

WrestleMania 42 Night Two delivered a major shakeup that could shape the rest of the year. While Roman Reigns walked out with the World Heavyweight Championship after defeating CM Punk, a new contender may have already stepped forward.

Oba Femi scored the biggest win of his career by defeating Brock Lesnar clean. After the match, Lesnar left his gloves and boots in the ring, a moment that strongly suggested the end of an era, while signaling the rise of a new force in WWE.

Speaking during the WrestleMania 42 post show, Femi did not hold back when discussing what comes next. He made it clear that his victory is just the beginning and hinted at even bigger plans on the horizon.

"I think tomorrow is a celebration. I think in the new few weeks we have the establishment of a new main event player, and I think at the end of the year the OTC can get some!"

The crowd erupted when Femi referenced Reigns, making it clear there is strong interest in seeing that showdown.

 

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