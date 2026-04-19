Paul Heyman Played Key Backstage Role In Major WrestleMania 42 Matches

A new backstage detail has emerged surrounding Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42, and it shines a spotlight on a key figure long associated with Lesnar.

Femi scored a decisive win over Lesnar on Night Two in what many believe could stand as Lesnar’s final match. After the bout, Lesnar left his gloves and boots in the ring before walking to the back alongside Paul Heyman, a moment widely viewed as a symbolic farewell.

Now, more context has come to light regarding what happened behind the scenes. According to reports, Heyman was not just part of the emotional on screen exit, but also played a direct role in producing the match itself.

“Paul Heyman was listed as a producer for both Oba Femi vs Brock Lesnar and CM Punk vs Roman Reigns.”

That revelation adds extra weight given Heyman’s long standing connection with Lesnar, having served as his advocate for years. His involvement in shaping what could be Lesnar’s final match gives the moment a deeper level of intent.

Heyman’s influence did not stop there. He was also credited as a producer for the Night Two main event between CM Punk and Roman Reigns, two of the most high profile matches on the card.

Inside the ring, Femi delivered the biggest victory of his career, finishing Lesnar with a chokeslam followed by Fall From Heaven. Coupled with Lesnar’s post match exit and Heyman’s backstage role, the segment now appears even more carefully crafted than it first seemed.

With Heyman tied to producing both marquee matches, attention now turns to just how much influence he had in shaping two of the defining moments of WrestleMania 42.