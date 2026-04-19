WWE Legend Kurt Angle Sends Message Following Lesnar’s Possible Final Match

Kurt Angle has weighed in following the emotional scene involving Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42, where the former champion may have quietly stepped away from the ring.

The opening contest of the night in Las Vegas saw Oba Femi make a huge statement, defeating Lesnar in under five minutes in what quickly became one of the most talked about moments of the event.

Once the match concluded, Paul Heyman entered the ring and embraced Lesnar in a moment that immediately raised eyebrows. Lesnar then exited without fanfare, heading backstage alongside Heyman. What truly fueled speculation was Lesnar leaving his gear behind in the ring, a gesture often associated with retirement in WWE.

While no official announcement was made, both the commentary team and the presentation strongly suggested this could mark the end of Lesnar’s in ring career.

Not long after, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took to social media to share his reaction. He wrote, “Love you my brother. There will only be one like you. Enjoy retirement Brock Lesnar.”

Angle and Lesnar share deep history inside WWE. Their rivalry peaked at WrestleMania 19 where Lesnar defeated Angle to capture the WWE Championship. The two also clashed multiple times over the years, cementing their legacy as one of the standout rivalries of that era.

Adding further intrigue, Joe Tessitore also hinted during the WrestleMania 42 post show that Lesnar may be done competing, although there has still been no official confirmation from WWE or Lesnar himself.