Roman Reigns Defeats CM Punk In Brutal WrestleMania 42 Main Event To Become 7 Time World Champion

Roman Reigns added another defining chapter to his legacy by defeating CM Punk in a hard hitting WrestleMania main event to capture the World Heavyweight Championship.

Reigns made his entrance first, receiving a strong reaction from the crowd as the Tribal Chief arrived with an elaborate presentation featuring live music. Commentary noted this marked his record extending eleventh WrestleMania main event, placing him ahead of Hulk Hogan in that category.

CM Punk followed with a special video package highlighting his journey through WWE and beyond. As he walked to the ring to “Cult of Personality,” Punk wore gear paying tribute to several key figures in his life, including the late Harley Race, drawing a passionate response from the audience who sang along throughout his entrance.

Once the match began, both competitors immediately engaged in a tense staredown before trading words and testing each other early on. The action quickly escalated into a physical battle, with Roman Reigns gaining the first major advantage after connecting with a powerful Samoan Drop. He slowed the pace and focused on wearing Punk down with heavy strikes and control on the mat.

The fight soon spilled outside the ring, where Reigns maintained control by slamming Punk into the ring post and the announce area. Punk eventually fought back, using the environment to his advantage and delivering a high impact dive from the barricade that shifted momentum in his favor. However, his attempts to taunt Reigns allowed the challenger to recover and retaliate, launching Punk off the announce table and back into danger.

Back inside the ring, Reigns continued his methodical assault, mixing power offense with punishing holds while verbally targeting Punk throughout the exchange. Punk managed to regain momentum with a top rope crossbody and a series of strikes, building toward a potential Go to Sleep attempt. Reigns escaped and responded with a Superman Punch, scoring a near fall.

The match intensified as both men exchanged momentum. Punk connected with a suicide dive and continued to press the attack at ringside, but Reigns answered in brutal fashion. After trapping Punk outside the ring, Reigns unleashed multiple Superman Punches and escalated the damage further by striking him with steel steps in full view of the referee. He then cleared the Spanish announce table and powerbombed Punk through it, leaving him visibly bloodied.

Despite the punishment, Punk mounted a dramatic comeback. He hit a sudden Go to Sleep for a close near fall, then survived a Spear from Reigns moments later. The closing stretch saw both men push through exhaustion, trading signature moves and submission attempts including the Anaconda Vice from Punk and repeated Guillotine choke attempts from Reigns.

Punk nearly secured the victory after using a low blow behind the referee’s back followed by another Go to Sleep, but Reigns kicked out at the last possible moment. The intensity continued as Punk delivered a diving elbow through the announce table, yet both competitors were left struggling to capitalize.

In the final moments, Punk connected with another Go to Sleep but collapsed from exhaustion before making a cover. That opening allowed Reigns to recover and deliver a sudden Spear. After both men struggled back to their feet, Reigns found one last surge and hit a decisive second Spear, securing the three count.

With the victory, Roman Reigns captured the World Heavyweight Championship and became a seven time world champion following a grueling and chaotic WrestleMania main event.