John Cena And Danhausen Turn WrestleMania 42 Into Total Chaos As The Miz Melts Down

A segment that felt like it wandered in from another universe gave the crowd a dose of chaos and comedy, all rolled into one.

John Cena kicked things off by revealing the night’s attendance at 55,000, just shy of last year’s second night figure. With his hosting duties wrapped up, he began to thank the crowd for their energy across the weekend. That moment didn’t last long, as The Miz stormed out alongside Kit Wilson, clearly in no mood for celebrations.

The Miz vented his frustrations, complaining that he once again missed out on a true WrestleMania moment and insisting he deserved better. Cena, playing along, casually introduced himself to Wilson as if he had no idea who he was, before asking Miz if he was really out here begging for a spotlight. Miz doubled down, saying that was exactly what he wanted.

That was the cue for things to take a bizarre turn.

Danhausen made his long awaited WrestleMania debut in unforgettable fashion, arriving in a miniature coffin car and flanked by a group of equally eccentric companions. Fully embracing the absurdity, he introduced himself with his signature “very nice, very evil” greeting and declared he had finally arrived at what he dubbed “WrestleHausen.”

He approached Cena, praised him, and shook his hand, much to the annoyance of The Miz, who accused Danhausen of turning the biggest show of the year into a circus. Things escalated quickly when Wilson tried to get involved, only to be met with instant payback as one of Danhausen’s crew delivered a low blow that dropped him on the spot.

What followed was pure mayhem. Danhausen called for a pile on, and Wilson was quickly overwhelmed. Back in the ring, Miz wasn’t faring any better, as Danhausen caught him with a low blow of his own. Cena, clearly enjoying every second, stepped aside and even encouraged the madness, bowing as Danhausen delivered a Five Knuckle Shuffle with his own twisted flair.

The entire scene descended into hilarious chaos, giving the crowd a completely unhinged moment before the night’s main event.