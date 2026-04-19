Rhea Ripley Captures WWE Women’s Championship At WrestleMania 42

Rhea Ripley captured the WWE Women’s Heavyweight Championship in dramatic fashion at WrestleMania, defeating Jade Cargill in a hard fought clash that marked their first ever one on one encounter.

Cargill made her entrance first as the defending champion, with anticipation building for a blockbuster showdown. Ripley followed to a thunderous reaction from the Las Vegas crowd, arriving in all white and carrying the confidence of a seasoned WrestleMania competitor. Competing on the grand stage for the seventh time, Ripley entered with her sights set on reclaiming a world title she had not held in over a year.

The match began with a physical test of strength, as both competitors looked to impose their will early. Cargill struck first with a powerful shoulder tackle that sent Ripley crashing to the mat. She maintained the early advantage with a dominant display, but Ripley quickly shifted momentum by avoiding a clothesline and unleashing a burst of offense that forced the champion to regroup on the outside.

Back in the ring, Cargill regained control with a thunderous powerslam and a near fall. She slowed the pace, grounding Ripley and wearing her down with a chin wrench while asserting control both inside and outside the ring. Ripley eventually powered free and attempted to hoist the champion, but Cargill slipped out of danger. Ripley responded with a sharp kick to the head, opening the door for a flurry of strikes that saw both women battle for control. Ripley gained the upper hand momentarily with a big boot and a close two count.

Momentum continued to swing as Cargill halted Ripley’s surge with a massive spinebuster. She looked poised to finish the match, but Ripley countered into a pin attempt before escaping a powerbomb and connecting with a running kick to the face.

The bout took a chaotic turn when outside interference came into play. Michin appeared on the apron, distracting the referee, allowing B Fab to get involved. Cargill capitalised by sending Ripley shoulder first into the ring post. With the official unaware, she delivered a devastating Sandstorm from an electric chair position, but Ripley somehow kicked out, keeping her hopes alive.

Cargill attempted to press the advantage by throwing Ripley to the outside and calling for further assistance, but Iyo Sky sprinted to the ring to even the odds. Iyo took out both Michin and B Fab before launching a springboard moonsault from the apron, neutralising the interference and restoring order.

With the distractions removed, Ripley seized the moment. She drove a headbutt into Cargill and went for the Riptide, only for the champion to briefly escape. Cargill fired back with a big boot, but Ripley countered once more, slipped underneath, and finally connected with the Riptide. She secured the three count, bringing an end to the battle.

Ripley stood tall as the new WWE Women’s Heavyweight Champion, adding another defining WrestleMania moment to her career with a statement victory over Jade Cargill.