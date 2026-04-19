Finn Balor Defeats Dominik Mysterio In Brutal Street Fight At WrestleMania 42

Finn Balor emerged victorious in a brutal street fight clash against Dominik Mysterio, closing out a chaotic encounter that saw both men push the limits with weapons and high impact offense.

The bout immediately stood out thanks to its dramatic entrances. Mysterio made his way to the ring seated on a throne, flanked by a group of white masked luchadors who created an imposing visual. Moments later, the mood shifted entirely as Balor arrived in his Demon persona, dragging red and black ribbons behind him while wielding a sinister staff, signalling that this would be a no rules environment.

Once the match got underway, Mysterio hesitated briefly before engaging, but Balor wasted no time asserting control. The Demon unleashed a barrage of clotheslines and chops, quickly targeting the leg and stomping down with intensity. The action spilled to the outside where Balor introduced a kendo stick, striking Mysterio repeatedly before attempting to set up a table. Mysterio fought back with a flying crossbody from the ring, swinging momentum in his favour as he took control of the weapon.

Back inside the ring, Mysterio slowed the pace and brought steel chairs into play, stomping Balor down before setting up a pair of chairs for a potential tribute moment. However, Balor countered and drove Mysterio onto the chairs instead. Despite the setback, Mysterio rallied with a sharp 619 followed by a Frog Splash, though Balor kicked out immediately to keep the match alive.

The back and forth continued as Mysterio missed with a wild chair shot, allowing Balor to respond with multiple Shotgun Dropkicks. Balor attempted the Coup de Grace but was avoided, with Mysterio landing a chair shot that nearly secured the win. He then introduced another table into the corner, escalating the violence further.

Balor soon regained control with a Sling Blade, halting Mysterio’s momentum. Mysterio answered back with a Superkick and drove Balor through the corner table, following up with yet another 619 and Frog Splash combination. Even then, Balor refused to stay down, kicking out once more and leaving Mysterio visibly frustrated.

That frustration boiled over as Mysterio repeatedly struck Balor with a steel chair and set up yet another table, drawing negative reactions from the crowd. In a sudden shift, Balor exploded back into the match with a clothesline before wedging a chair around Mysterio’s neck and launching him into the turnbuckles with a devastating Shotgun Dropkick.

With the advantage firmly in his hands, Balor placed Mysterio on a table and climbed to the top rope. The Demon delivered a crushing Coup de Grace through the table, sealing the victory in emphatic fashion.

Finn Balor stood tall at the end of the encounter, using his Demon persona to overcome his former Judgment Day ally in a hard hitting and weapon filled battle.