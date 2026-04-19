Trick Williams Wins WWE United States Championship At WrestleMania 42

Trick Williams captured the United States Championship in a high energy showdown with Sami Zayn during WrestleMania 42, closing out a fast paced and hard fought contest that kept the crowd engaged throughout.

Zayn entered first to a strong reception, setting the tone before Williams made his way out with a standout entrance that included Lil Yachty. Once the bell rang, both competitors wasted no time, immediately trading control in a rapid opening sequence that saw neither man able to build a clear advantage.

Williams quickly earned the support of the crowd as the pace stayed sharp, with both stars showcasing their speed and athletic ability. The challenger looked to land the Trick Shot early, but Zayn had it scouted, firing back with a big boot and following up with a Blue Thunder Bomb to swing momentum in his favor.

From there, Zayn shifted gears and slowed the match down, grounding Williams with a more calculated approach. He targeted his opponent with wear down holds and delivered a brutal brainbuster on the apron that sent Williams crashing to the floor. Zayn attempted to capitalize by pushing for a countout, but Williams managed to beat the referee’s count and keep the match alive.

The turning point came when Lil Yachty created a distraction at ringside, allowing Williams to regain control and score a close near fall. Zayn responded quickly, avoiding another Trick Shot and nearly stealing the victory with a surprise roll up. As the intensity built, Zayn connected with an Exploder Suplex in the corner, bringing the crowd to its feet.

Moments later, Zayn charged in for the Helluva Kick, but Williams countered at the last second. Seizing the opportunity, he delivered a perfectly timed Trick Shot in the center of the ring and secured the three count.

With the victory, Trick Williams is now the new United States Champion, ending Zayn’s reign in one of the most competitive matches of the night.