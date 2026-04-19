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Penta Retains Intercontinental Championship In Chaotic WrestleMania 42 Ladder Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 19, 2026
Penta Retains Intercontinental Championship In Chaotic WrestleMania 42 Ladder Match

Penta successfully retained the Intercontinental Championship in a chaotic multi man ladder match at WrestleMania 42, overcoming Rey Mysterio, Je’Von Evans, Rusev, Dragon Lee, and JD McDonagh in one of the most unpredictable bouts of the night.

The match quickly descended into disorder as soon as the bell rang, with JD McDonagh immediately targeting Evans while ladders began filling the ring and ringside area. Early on, Penta and Dragon Lee showed brief signs of working together, but that alliance quickly broke down as the high risk offense escalated.

Rusev emerged as a dominant force throughout the contest, repeatedly clearing the ring and coming close to securing the championship. However, each attempt was met with resistance, including a key interruption from Penta that halted one of Rusev’s early climbs.

Rey Mysterio delivered several highlight moments, including a 619 using a ladder and a high impact Bronco Buster to Rusev through a bridged ladder on the apron. Dragon Lee also made an impression, executing a Styles Clash on Mysterio and later engaging in a dangerous exchange atop the ladder.

JD McDonagh added to the chaos with a Spanish Fly from the ladder, leaving multiple competitors down at once. Je’Von Evans continued to impress with his athleticism, including a springboard clothesline that wiped out both McDonagh and a ladder in one sequence, followed later by a mid air cutter to stop Rusev.

The closing stretch saw Penta take control in decisive fashion. After delivering a devastating Mexican Destroyer onto a ladder to take out Evans, Penta climbed without interruption and unhooked the championship.

With the victory, Penta remains Intercontinental Champion following a high impact and fast paced ladder match that stood out as one of the most chaotic encounters of WrestleMania 42.

 

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