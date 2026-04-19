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Oba Femi Defeats Brock Lesnar In WWE WrestleMania 42 Shocker

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 19, 2026
Oba Femi Defeats Brock Lesnar In WWE WrestleMania 42 Shocker

Oba Femi scored one of the biggest wins of his career at WrestleMania 42, defeating Brock Lesnar in a hard hitting singles match that delivered power and intensity from the opening bell.

The bout began with both men immediately locking up, each trying to establish dominance through sheer strength. Lesnar initially took control, muscling Femi into the corner and asserting his presence early. However, the momentum quickly shifted when Femi powered Lesnar across the ring, drawing a strong reaction from the crowd.

Lesnar attempted to regain control by picking up speed, but Femi cut him off and sent him crashing down, forcing The Beast Incarnate to briefly regroup on the outside. Once back inside, Lesnar unleashed a series of suplexes, reminding everyone why he has dominated for so long, before connecting with a massive F5 that looked set to end the match.

In a shocking moment, Femi kicked back up almost instantly, halting Lesnar’s momentum and changing the course of the match. Capitalising on the opening, Femi grabbed Lesnar by the throat and delivered a powerful chokeslam. He followed it up by lifting Lesnar once more and driving him into the mat with a thunderous powerbomb.

Femi quickly hooked the leg, securing the pinfall victory in decisive fashion and marking a statement win on one of the biggest stages in wrestling.

Winner: Oba Femi

 

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WWE WrestleMania 42 - Sunday

April 19, 2026 at

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