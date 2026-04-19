WWE WrestleMania Vegas Sunday Night 2 Results - April 19th, 2026

Welcome back to WrestleMania 42 as the biggest weekend in WWE rolls on with Night Two inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

We are set for another stacked lineup, and coverage will build throughout the night with updates, key moments, and full results as the action unfolds. If you missed the first night, be sure to catch up as the fallout continues to shape what could be a huge closing chapter to this year’s event.

Here is a look at what is on tap for Night Two

Brock Lesnar collides with Oba Femi in a hard hitting showdown expected to set the tone early

The Intercontinental Championship will hang in the balance as Penta defends against Rey Mysterio, Je’Von Evans, Rusev, Dragon Lee, and JD McDonagh in a chaotic ladder match

Jade Cargill puts the WWE Women’s Championship on the line against Rhea Ripley in one of the most anticipated matches of the weekend

Finn Balor goes one on one with Dominik Mysterio in a deeply personal clash

Trick Williams looks to capture the United States Championship when he challenges Sami Zayn

The night will close with a blockbuster main event as CM Punk defends the World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns

There is plenty still to come, with potential surprises always looming on a stage this big. Keep checking back as this page updates with all the major developments throughout the night.

Joe Jonas and DNCE open the show with a performance of the national anthem, kicking things off in front of a packed crowd in Las Vegas