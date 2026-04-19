WWE WrestleMania Vegas Sunday Night 2 Results - April 19th, 2026

Welcome back to WrestleMania 42 as the biggest weekend in WWE rolls on with Night Two inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
We are set for another stacked lineup, and coverage will build throughout the night with updates, key moments, and full results as the action unfolds. If you missed the first night, be sure to catch up as the fallout continues to shape what could be a huge closing chapter to this year’s event.
Here is a look at what is on tap for Night Two
Brock Lesnar collides with Oba Femi in a hard hitting showdown expected to set the tone early
The Intercontinental Championship will hang in the balance as Penta defends against Rey Mysterio, Je’Von Evans, Rusev, Dragon Lee, and JD McDonagh in a chaotic ladder match
Jade Cargill puts the WWE Women’s Championship on the line against Rhea Ripley in one of the most anticipated matches of the weekend
Finn Balor goes one on one with Dominik Mysterio in a deeply personal clash
Trick Williams looks to capture the United States Championship when he challenges Sami Zayn
The night will close with a blockbuster main event as CM Punk defends the World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns
There is plenty still to come, with potential surprises always looming on a stage this big. Keep checking back as this page updates with all the major developments throughout the night.
Joe Jonas and DNCE open the show with a performance of the national anthem, kicking things off in front of a packed crowd in Las Vegas
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WWE WrestleMania 42 - Sunday
April 19, 2026 at
Paradise, Nevada, USA
Hashtag: #wrestlemania
Paradise, Nevada
Apr. 19th 2026
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Apr. 20th 2026
Orlando, Florida
Apr. 21st 2026
Portland, Oregon
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