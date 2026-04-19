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WWE WrestleMania Vegas Sunday Night 2 Results - April 19th, 2026

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 19, 2026
WWE WrestleMania Vegas Sunday Night 2 Results - April 19th, 2026

Welcome back to WrestleMania 42 as the biggest weekend in WWE rolls on with Night Two inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

We are set for another stacked lineup, and coverage will build throughout the night with updates, key moments, and full results as the action unfolds. If you missed the first night, be sure to catch up as the fallout continues to shape what could be a huge closing chapter to this year’s event.

Here is a look at what is on tap for Night Two

Brock Lesnar collides with Oba Femi in a hard hitting showdown expected to set the tone early

The Intercontinental Championship will hang in the balance as Penta defends against Rey Mysterio, Je’Von Evans, Rusev, Dragon Lee, and JD McDonagh in a chaotic ladder match

Jade Cargill puts the WWE Women’s Championship on the line against Rhea Ripley in one of the most anticipated matches of the weekend

Finn Balor goes one on one with Dominik Mysterio in a deeply personal clash

Trick Williams looks to capture the United States Championship when he challenges Sami Zayn

The night will close with a blockbuster main event as CM Punk defends the World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns

There is plenty still to come, with potential surprises always looming on a stage this big. Keep checking back as this page updates with all the major developments throughout the night.

Joe Jonas and DNCE open the show with a performance of the national anthem, kicking things off in front of a packed crowd in Las Vegas

WrestleMania 42 Night Two Live Results Apr. 19, 2026
Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas Nevada

Joe Jonas & DNCE Perform The National Anthem

The show kicks off with Joe Jonas and DNCE delivering the national anthem. After the performance, cameras cut to various WWE Superstars arriving backstage ahead of their matches, followed by a video package recapping the key moments from night one.

WrestleMania 42 Host John Cena Addresses The Crowd

John Cena makes his way to the ring as the official host of WrestleMania 42, greeted by a loud reaction from the Las Vegas crowd. Smiling as always, Cena reflects on the success of night one before turning his attention to what lies ahead.

“We kicked off WrestleMania with an incredible night one! And I'm looking around...I feel the energy here in Las Vegas...and the stage is set for a historic night two. As a matter of fact, we've already made history. For the first time in history, WrestleMania is LIVE on ESPN!”

The announcement draws boos from the audience, but Cena brushes it off and officially welcomes everyone to night two. The moment is capped off with a large-scale visual pyro display lighting up the stage screens.

Singles Match: Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi

Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi collide in a heavyweight showdown that wastes no time establishing its intensity. The two powerhouses open with a series of collar and elbow tie ups, each trying to overpower the other in the early going.

Lesnar gains the initial advantage, forcing Femi into the corner, but the momentum quickly shifts when Femi shoves Lesnar across the ring, bringing the crowd to life. Lesnar attempts to build speed off the ropes, but Femi shuts him down and sends him crashing to the mat, forcing the former champion to regroup outside.

Back in the ring, Lesnar takes control with a string of suplexes before landing a thunderous F5. The impact looks decisive, but Femi shocks everyone by rising back to his feet almost immediately.

Seizing the moment, Femi grabs Lesnar by the throat and plants him with a chokeslam before lifting him again and driving him into the mat with a powerbomb. He hooks the leg and secures the victory in a quick but explosive encounter.

Winner: Oba Femi




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