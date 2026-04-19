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New Stipulation Confirmed For WrestleMania 42 Sunday Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 19, 2026
New Stipulation Confirmed For WrestleMania 42 Sunday Match

Dominik Mysterio attempted to tweak the terms before his WrestleMania 42 showdown with ‘The Demon’ Finn Bálor, but the situation quickly escalated instead of easing in his favor.

During the WrestleMania 42 Kickoff Show, the AAA Mega Champion was shown backstage in discussion with Monday Night Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, questioning the agreement he had signed. Dominik insisted he had committed to facing Finn Bálor in a standard singles match, not the darker and far more dangerous Demon persona.

While Pearce acknowledged Dominik’s argument, he did not remove The Demon from the match. Instead, he raised the intensity by officially turning the bout into a Street Fight, removing all restrictions and opening the door for weapons and chaos.

That ruling leaves Dominik in a far worse position, as he is now set to collide with ‘The Demon’ Finn Bálor under no rules on WrestleMania Sunday, dramatically increasing the risk heading into one of the biggest nights of the year.

The updated WrestleMania 42 Sunday lineup now features:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns

WWE Women’s Championship: Jade Cargill vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE United States Championship: Sami Zayn vs. Trick Williams

Street Fight: ‘The Demon’ Finn Bálor vs. Dominik Mysterio

WWE Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match: Penta vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. Rusev vs. Rey Mysterio

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar

 

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