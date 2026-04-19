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Fans Arrested At WrestleMania 42 After Attempting To Steal Commemorative Chairs

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 19, 2026
Fans Arrested At WrestleMania 42 After Attempting To Steal Commemorative Chairs

Some fans tried to leave WrestleMania 42 with more than memories and it didn’t end well, as several were taken out of Allegiant Stadium in handcuffs after attempting to walk off with chairs they never paid for.

Across the two night event in Las Vegas, videos circulating online show security stepping in quickly when individuals were caught trying to remove commemorative seats that were not part of their ticket package.

One fan inside the venue described exactly what gave it away, noting it was not subtle.

“Because they were taking the chairs and they weren’t sitting on them, they were taking them.”

WWE had reportedly made the rules clear ahead of time. Only fans with specific packages were allowed to keep their seats, identified by blue wristbands. Security were said to be monitoring exits closely, watching for anyone trying to leave without that visible approval.

“That’s why, if you want to take a chair, you need to have the blue band. So they were waiting for them, and now they’re getting arrested for stealing.”

The same witness pointed out just how avoidable the situation was, especially given the cost and hassle involved in even getting the chair home.

“Stupid you didn’t pay for it. Why are you taking it? Now you’re going to jail for a dumbass chair that you’d have to pay to ship home anyway you’d basically need to buy a plane ticket for the chair.”

 

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