The Undertaker Crashes Kill Tony With Brutal Chokeslam

WWE’s crossover with Kill Tony went off the rails fast, turning a comedy set into pure chaos once The Undertaker showed up.

During Kill Tony: WrestleMania in Las Vegas, the Deadman stormed in and dropped Tony Hinchcliffe with a thunderous chokeslam straight through the “Kill Tony” table, flipping the entire vibe of the show in seconds.

It did not stop there. As soon as Hinchcliffe hit the table, The Undertaker’s music blasted through the venue and the crowd erupted. Moments later, Triple H rushed out, trying to revive the comedian as the scene spiraled into full WWE madness.

What was meant to be a comedy showcase instantly became one of the wildest moments of WrestleMania weekend, mixing stand up with a full blown wrestling beatdown.

Kill Tony: WrestleMania promised surprises, but no one expected it to turn into a Deadman ambush complete with a chokeslam, entrance music, and total chaos that left Hinchcliffe wiped out.