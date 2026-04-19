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Pat McAfee Appears To Be Done With WWE After WrestleMania 42 Chaos

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 19, 2026
Pat McAfee Appears To Be Done With WWE After WrestleMania 42 Chaos

Pat McAfee took a brutal beating at WrestleMania 42 and it may have marked the end of his wrestling run.

After the chaotic main event involving Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, McAfee was later spotted at a 50 Cent concert alongside Tyrese Haliburton, still wearing a neck brace. That alone got people talking, but the real headline came the following day.

On April 19, 2026, McAfee’s wife shared a message on Instagram that strongly hinted his time in wrestling is over.

“First morning since 2017 babe is completely out of the wrestling business, thanks Jelly Roll”

The post followed a wild sequence at WrestleMania that saw McAfee take a Cross Rhodes, get driven through a table by Jelly Roll, stretchered out, then return later in the match only to be hit with an RKO.

With the match stipulation already suggesting McAfee would disappear after WrestleMania, this update is now being viewed as more than storyline. McAfee has been part of WWE since 2017, balancing commentary with occasional in ring appearances, but based on that message, his run could now be finished.

 

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