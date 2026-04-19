WCW Star Van Hammer Passes Away At 66

The wrestling world is mourning the loss of WCW talent “Heavy Metal” Van Hammer, real name Mark Hildreth, who has passed away at the age of 66.

The news was shared by his longtime friend Marc Mero, who took to social media to reflect on Hildreth’s life and legacy while noting that further details are still to come.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of our dear friend, Mark Hildreth, known to so many as Van Hammer. At this time, we are still awaiting answers regarding the cause, pending an autopsy. Mark was a fighter in every sense of the word. Life threw its share of challenges his way, but he had a resilience about him… he always found a way to rise, to push forward, to keep going. I have so many incredible memories with him that I’ll carry forever,” wrote Mero.

He went on to share a personal story that highlighted their bond, both inside and outside of wrestling.

“We first met while he was vacationing in Venice, Florida, working out at a local gym. Not long after, I got the call from Dusty Rhodes to come to his office the next day. Mark didn’t hesitate, he drove me eight hours so I could sign my very first contract with World Championship Wrestling. That’s the kind of person he was loyal, selfless, and always there when it mattered most. We went through wrestling school together, chased the same dream, and before long, he earned his own contract. We even lived together in Atlanta, training, grinding, and building a life around the passion we both shared. We were also chosen to help promote WCW for the United Kingdom Tour, doing countless personal appearances, television spots, and even promotional work alongside Gladys Knight. Those were unforgettable moments… times I’ll never forget. My heart goes out to his family, his friends, and the fans who supported him throughout his journey. Rest easy, my friend. You will always be remembered,” he continued.

Van Hammer’s run in World Championship Wrestling began in 1991 when he debuted with a rock star persona and quickly gained attention through a dominant early push. He racked up an impressive undefeated streak, scoring wins over names like Cactus Jack, Oz, and even a non title victory over Steve Austin before his momentum stalled. By late 1991 and into 1992, he was featured across television and house shows, including pay per view appearances at events like Halloween Havoc and Starrcade. While he challenged for titles such as the WCW World Television Championship and later the United States Championship, he was unable to capture gold. Despite that, he remained a regular presence, putting together solid winning runs and even gaining notoriety for his toughness, famously wrestling through a broken nose. Injuries and inconsistent booking eventually slowed his rise, and by 1993 his appearances became more sporadic before he exited the company.

Hammer briefly resurfaced in WCW in 1994 and 1995, mostly in lower profile segments, including arm wrestling challenges tied to his earlier “Strongest Arm” tournament win. His role during this period was limited, and he soon stepped away again. He returned once more in 1997 as part of Raven’s faction, The Flock, taking on a darker, more subdued character. While this version of Hammer remained largely in the undercard, he did receive opportunities, including a United States Title match against Diamond Dallas Page on Nitro in 1998, though he came up short. His time with The Flock marked the final stretch of his WCW career, which concluded without him reaching the same level of prominence he initially showed during his early 1990s run.

On January 26, 2020, Hildreth was arrested in Palm Beach County, Florida and charged with DUI and first degree felony hit and run following a serious incident. Authorities reported he was driving at 58 mph in a 35 mph zone when he struck a 5 year old child riding a bicycle. The impact threw the child onto the hood of the vehicle, causing internal injuries, though the child ultimately survived.

In May 2020, Hildreth pleaded guilty to both charges. He was sentenced to one year of probation, had his driver’s license revoked for a year, and was required to install an ignition interlock device in his vehicle.

It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of our dear friend, Mark Hildreth, known to so many as Van Hammer. At this time, we are still awaiting answers regarding the cause, pending an autopsy.



Mark was a fighter in every sense of the word. Life threw its share of… pic.twitter.com/Tb7d0zQtJr , Marc Mero (@MarcMero) April 19, 2026





