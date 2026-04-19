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Randy Orton Drops Character To Check On Cody Rhodes After WrestleMania 42 Injury

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 19, 2026
Randy Orton Drops Character To Check On Cody Rhodes After WrestleMania 42 Injury

Randy Orton left his mark on Cody Rhodes in a big way at WrestleMania 42, with the fallout continuing long after the final bell.

Orton challenged Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in Saturday’s main event, with Pat McAfee heavily involved from the start. Things broke down immediately, as McAfee jumped Orton before the match officially began, only to be shut down by Rhodes with a Cross Rhodes.

Rhodes quickly removed McAfee from the equation, dragging him to the announce table where Jelly Roll made a surprise appearance and crashed down with an elbow, sending both men through the desk. McAfee was later stretchered out following the chaos.

Once the match settled, it turned into a physical war. Both Orton and Rhodes were busted open, with the damage piling up as the contest went on. Late in the match, referee Charles Robinson was taken out, opening the door for McAfee to return wearing a referee shirt. His involvement didn’t last long, as Orton dropped him with an RKO after a failed count.

With the distraction creating an opening, Rhodes capitalized and hit the Cross Rhodes to retain the title.

What followed was far more damaging than the match itself. Orton snapped moments after the decision, blasting Rhodes in the head with the championship before delivering a brutal Punt Kick that left the champion down and in bad shape.

The attack resulted in visible injuries to Rhodes, including a cut and swelling around his left eye. He was later pulled from a scheduled WWE World appearance and reportedly placed in concussion protocol.

Despite the vicious finish, footage that surfaced after the show showed Orton checking on Rhodes once things had settled.

 
 
 
 
 
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