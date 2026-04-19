×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Had Different WrestleMania 42 Plans For Pat McAfee Role Involving SmackDown Star

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 19, 2026
WWE Had Different WrestleMania 42 Plans For Pat McAfee Role Involving SmackDown Star

Plans for WrestleMania 42 almost looked very different behind the scenes, as an early creative pitch reveals a scrapped direction involving Aleister Black and Randy Orton.

PWisnider reports a concept discussed back in January reportedly centered on Black psychologically targeting Orton, pushing him to tap back into his ruthless Apex Predator persona. The core idea was simple but layered, if Black could force that darker side out, it would expose that Orton had never truly changed and that his more dangerous instincts were always just beneath the surface.

The original direction was said to build toward a WrestleMania weekend clash between the two. In that version, Orton would show hesitation when it came time to deliver his signature punt kick, ultimately costing him the match. That moment of doubt would then spiral into something bigger, with Orton later snapping and attacking Cody Rhodes using the very move he initially resisted. The follow up angle would have reinforced Black’s claim that the Apex Predator never really disappeared.

While it is unclear how far this idea made it internally, elements of the pitch still found their way onto television. Orton’s return to a more vicious edge and his punt to Rhodes at WrestleMania mirrored key aspects of the scrapped storyline, even though Pat McAfee ultimately took a central role in the version that aired.

Instead, Black’s WrestleMania week appearance came in a different form, as he competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown rather than being positioned in a marquee rivalry with Orton.
 

 

↠ FOLLOW BEN ON INSTA ↞
FOR WRESTLEMANIA BREAKING NEWS, SPOILERS & MORE


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.




⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE WrestleMania 42 - Sunday

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 19th 2026

#wrestlemania

WWE Monday Night RAW

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 20th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Apr. 21st 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Portland, Oregon

Apr. 22nd 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Portland, Oregon

Apr. 22nd 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Fort Worth, Texas

Apr. 24th 2026

#smackdown

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy