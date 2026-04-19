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Alexa Bliss Breaks Silence After WrestleMania 42 Loss With Emotional Message

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 19, 2026
Alexa Bliss Breaks Silence After WrestleMania 42 Loss With Emotional Message

Alexa Bliss may have come up short on the grandest stage, but her WrestleMania 42 experience clearly carried far more meaning than a title win.

Teaming with Charlotte Flair, Bliss entered Saturday night with momentum, but the duo’s run came to an end when Paige and Brie Bella captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Paige scored the decisive fall over Bliss, bringing a close to their partnership in a high profile moment under the bright lights.

Not long after the match, Bliss opened up on Instagram, offering a deeply personal reflection that highlighted just how much the journey meant beyond the result. She started by acknowledging Charlotte Flair, emphasizing the bond they built throughout their time together.

“Can’t even explain what this moment meant to me. Thank you 🖤🤍”

“Charlotte, Thank you for everything this year. For being with me through the laughs, the chaos, the no sleep, the not enough coffee, the fun & the always needed hugs. This may not have been our winning Mania, but I’ve won with having you by my side 🖤”

Bliss then turned her attention to her family, crediting them for keeping her grounded and motivated through the demanding WrestleMania build and beyond.

“Ryan, Hendrix, Mom, Joey – thank you for always cheering me on and being there for me no matter what making me feel so loved – even when I’m my most exhausted or down. Love you all so much”

She also gave a nod to those who supported her behind the scenes during one of the busiest weeks of the year.

“JJ – thank you for being there for me all week & always – love u”

Perhaps the most emotional moment of her message came when she paid tribute to the late Bray Wyatt, reflecting on the lasting impact he continues to have on her career and identity.

“Windham – thank you for impacting who I forever am as a person, as a performer & as a friend. Your vision lives on through the Wyatt’s & those who all love you. Always & Forever connected. Thank you Bray”

Bliss wrapped things up by showing appreciation for the creative minds behind her presentation and the fans who continue to stand by her through every chapter.

“Thank you @bakingjason
@wickedlesterclothing
@kimksharma
@karengiselleperez for taking this vision & bringing it to life – you all are amazing”

“Thank you to the WWE Universe – we couldn’t do this without you – thank you for always supporting me no matter what – it truly means everything. And thank you WWE”

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Lexi Cabrera (@alexa_bliss_wwe_)

 

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