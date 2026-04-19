WWE Cancels Cody Rhodes Appearance Following WrestleMania 42 Injuries

Cody Rhodes walked out of WrestleMania 42 night one still Undisputed WWE Champion, but he did not walk away unscathed.

The fallout from his brutal main event with Randy Orton has already forced a change, as WWE has officially pulled Rhodes from a scheduled WWE World meet and greet set for Sunday, April 19.

Fans who purchased photo ops and autograph sessions were sent the following message:

“Due to injuries sustained at WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes is no longer able to make it to WWE World. Unfortunately, this means your photo op and or autograph have been cancelled.”

The decision comes just hours after a chaotic and physically intense headline match that saw outside involvement from Pat McAfee, a wild table moment with Jelly Roll, and a bloody closing stretch where Rhodes was busted open before putting Orton away with Cross Rhodes.

Things only got worse after the bell. Orton snapped, attacking Rhodes with the championship and finishing with a vicious punt that left the champion down and out.

Rhodes was later reported to be in concussion protocol during the post show, with significant swelling around his left eye.

At this stage, there is no clear timeline on how long he could be sidelined or if upcoming appearances will be affected.