×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Final Betting Odds Reveal Clear Favorites For WWE WrestleMania 42 Night Two

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 19, 2026
Final Betting Odds Reveal Clear Favorites For WWE WrestleMania 42 Night Two

The latest betting odds for WrestleMania 42 Sunday have been revealed, offering a clear picture of who bookmakers expect to come out on top as WWE closes out its biggest weekend of the year.

Current lines from BetOnline.ag point to Roman Reigns as the favorite heading into his World Heavyweight Championship showdown with CM Punk, giving The Tribal Chief a strong edge in one of the night’s headline matches. In the women’s division, Rhea Ripley is tipped to dethrone Jade Cargill, putting the reigning champion in a tough spot heading into the bout.

Elsewhere, one of the more unexpected odds sees Oba Femi favored over Brock Lesnar, despite Lesnar’s long track record on major stages. Trick Williams is also heavily backed going into his United States Title clash with Sami Zayn.

Finn Bálor stands out as one of the biggest favorites on the board, holding a commanding advantage over Dominik Mysterio. Meanwhile, the Intercontinental Championship ladder match remains far less predictable, though Penta currently leads the pack.

Full betting odds for WrestleMania 42 Sunday are listed below:

  • Roman Reigns (-350) vs. CM Punk (+225) for the World Heavyweight Championship
  • Rhea Ripley (-250) vs. Jade Cargill (+170) for the WWE Women’s Championship
  • Oba Femi (-350) vs. Brock Lesnar (+225)
  • Trick Williams (-550) vs. Sami Zayn (+325) for the United States Championship
  • Finn Bálor (-2000) vs. Dominik Mysterio (+700)

Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match odds:

  • Penta (-175)
  • Je’Von Evans (+130)
  • Rey Mysterio (+650)
  • Dragon Lee (+1200)
  • Rusev (+1400)
  • JD McDonagh (+1600)

Not every match on the WrestleMania 42 Sunday card currently has public odds available, but the numbers already paint a strong picture of expected outcomes.

 

↠ FOLLOW BEN ON INSTA ↞
FOR WRESTLEMANIA BREAKING NEWS, SPOILERS & MORE


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.




⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE WrestleMania 42 - Sunday

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 19th 2026

#wrestlemania

WWE Monday Night RAW

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 20th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Apr. 21st 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Portland, Oregon

Apr. 22nd 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Portland, Oregon

Apr. 22nd 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Fort Worth, Texas

Apr. 24th 2026

#smackdown

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy