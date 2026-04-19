Final Betting Odds Reveal Clear Favorites For WWE WrestleMania 42 Night Two

The latest betting odds for WrestleMania 42 Sunday have been revealed, offering a clear picture of who bookmakers expect to come out on top as WWE closes out its biggest weekend of the year.

Current lines from BetOnline.ag point to Roman Reigns as the favorite heading into his World Heavyweight Championship showdown with CM Punk, giving The Tribal Chief a strong edge in one of the night’s headline matches. In the women’s division, Rhea Ripley is tipped to dethrone Jade Cargill, putting the reigning champion in a tough spot heading into the bout.

Elsewhere, one of the more unexpected odds sees Oba Femi favored over Brock Lesnar, despite Lesnar’s long track record on major stages. Trick Williams is also heavily backed going into his United States Title clash with Sami Zayn.

Finn Bálor stands out as one of the biggest favorites on the board, holding a commanding advantage over Dominik Mysterio. Meanwhile, the Intercontinental Championship ladder match remains far less predictable, though Penta currently leads the pack.

Full betting odds for WrestleMania 42 Sunday are listed below:

Roman Reigns (-350) vs. CM Punk (+225) for the World Heavyweight Championship

Rhea Ripley (-250) vs. Jade Cargill (+170) for the WWE Women’s Championship

Oba Femi (-350) vs. Brock Lesnar (+225)

Trick Williams (-550) vs. Sami Zayn (+325) for the United States Championship

Finn Bálor (-2000) vs. Dominik Mysterio (+700)

Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match odds:

Penta (-175)

Je’Von Evans (+130)

Rey Mysterio (+650)

Dragon Lee (+1200)

Rusev (+1400)

JD McDonagh (+1600)

Not every match on the WrestleMania 42 Sunday card currently has public odds available, but the numbers already paint a strong picture of expected outcomes.