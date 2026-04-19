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Shotzi Blackheart Wins Chaotic Immortal Clusterf At GCW Spring Break

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 19, 2026
Shotzi Blackheart Wins Chaotic Immortal Clusterf At GCW Spring Break

Shotzi Blackheart came out on top in the chaotic Immortal Clusterf at GCW Joey Janela’s Spring Break, adding her name to one of WrestleMania weekend’s wildest traditions.

The match unfolded late Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday at the Horseshoe in Las Vegas, delivering a marathon spectacle that stretched to roughly two and a half hours.

Entering at number seven, Shotzi battled through a packed and unpredictable field before reaching the final four alongside Vipress, CPA, and Slade. The closing moments saw her eliminate Slade to secure the victory.

The bout featured plenty of offbeat highlights that have become synonymous with the Clusterf. Bryan Alvarez made a surprise appearance and even scored a pinfall over Sean Ross Sapp in a tongue in cheek clash between wrestling media personalities. KJ Orso quickly eliminated Alvarez, only for Shotzi to remove Orso soon after.

A total of 69 entrants took part this year, including the ever mysterious Invisible Man, who was credited with 12 eliminations. Adding to the surreal nature of the match, a trio of dinosaur costumed participants counted as a single entrant.

There was also a nostalgic nod for gaming fans, as the Starman character from the classic Pro Wrestling NES made an appearance, portrayed by Starboy Charlie.

The Immortal Clusterf once again delivered its signature blend of chaos, comedy, and endurance, with Shotzi standing tall at the end of it all.

 

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