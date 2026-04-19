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Wade Barrett’s Commentary Slip Accidentally Brings Matt Morgan Back Into The WrestleMania Spotlight

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 19, 2026
Wade Barrett’s Commentary Slip Accidentally Brings Matt Morgan Back Into The WrestleMania Spotlight

A WrestleMania 42 moment took an unexpected turn into comedy thanks to a slip of the tongue from Wade Barrett, and one former star was loving every second of it.

During Night 1 at WrestleMania 42, Liv Morgan captured the WWE Women’s World Championship with a big win over Stephanie Vaquer. But while all eyes should have been on Liv’s offense, commentary had other plans.

Right in the middle of the action, Barrett dropped a line that instantly raised eyebrows, casually saying “well, Matt Morgan has barely got anything in”, accidentally giving a shoutout to someone who wasn’t even in the building.

That someone, of course, was Matt Morgan, and he didn’t miss it.

Taking to social media, Morgan leaned all the way into the moment, clearly amused by the mix up:
“Let’s go, @StuBennett!
Accidentally shouting out “Matt Morgan” during the Liv Morgan match lol! Much appreciated, my friend!
Popped my house watching @WWE WrestleMania right now. Thanks from an old man now lol!”

For a brief second, it sounded like 2004 had made a surprise comeback.

Now retired, Morgan’s in ring days are behind him, but thanks to one mistimed name drop, he managed to sneak onto the WrestleMania broadcast anyway, proving that sometimes the best returns are completely accidental.

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