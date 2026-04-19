Fan Falls From Upper Level During WWE WrestleMania 42 Chaos

What was supposed to be a wild night inside Allegiant Stadium during WrestleMania 42 took an unexpected and dangerous turn in the crowd following Seth Rollins’ loss to GUNTHER.

Emotions were already running high after Bron Breakker stormed in and took Rollins out, setting the stage for GUNTHER to secure the win. But while the chaos in the ring had fans buzzing, things escalated in a far more serious way in the upper levels of the stadium.

Footage circulating online shows a fan in the higher seating area who appeared to be heavily intoxicated reacting to the result. In the middle of the moment, he lost his balance and fell from his seat. It was not a small slip either, as he dropped down onto a woman seated below him, immediately causing alarm among those nearby.

After the impact, the man struggled to get back to his feet, clearly shaken as he tried to steady himself. The woman he landed on confronted him right away, visibly upset as he attempted to explain the situation. Around them, other fans reacted with shock as the incident unfolded just moments after the match had ended.

At this stage, there has been no official update regarding any injuries or whether stadium security intervened following the fall. However, the video has already spread rapidly online.