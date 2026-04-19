Influencer GFed Escorted Out Of WWE WrestleMania 42

WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium took an unexpected turn for influencer and content wrestler GFed, who says his night ended early after being removed from the event despite holding a valid ticket.

GFed shared on social media that he was in attendance when security approached him and a friend and told them they had to leave. He recorded the exchange, and the footage quickly spread online, drawing attention to what security told him right away.

“Gentlemen, this has nothing to do with the stadium. We’ve been informed by WWE that they want you two ejected from the site something that might have happened on social media. We’re stadium security. WWE security wants you removed.”

GFed pushed back and asked for a reason, making it clear he had not caused any issues during the show.

“You’ve got to have a reason, right?”

Security did not provide a specific explanation and instead emphasized that the decision came from WWE.

“It’s their show.”

GFed then raised the issue of paying for his seat like any other fan in the building.

“So what happens if I paid money for my seat?”

Security responded by saying the order came from WWE leadership and that they were simply following instructions. They also indicated the situation could impact his ability to return.

“You can call them get in touch with whoever it is. The head of WWE security spoke to me and specifically told me to eject you. We’re not going to give you anything just an ejection. I doubt either of you can return tomorrow.”

Still searching for answers, GFed asked who he could contact within WWE to fix the issue, but was again told it was entirely out of the stadium’s hands.

“Who can I contact at WWE to resolve this? This has nothing to do with Allegiant Stadium. This is their show WWE is in charge of it. They gave us instructions.”

With no clear explanation or way to appeal in the moment, GFed summed up how the situation looked from his perspective.

“So you guys have no idea why we’re getting kicked out? I bought a ticket like a regular person, went to my seat like a regular person. I’m literally getting kicked out for showing up and buying a ticket.”

As the clip gained traction online, speculation began to spread suggesting the removal may have been tied to an alleged NFL related ban. GFed quickly denied that claim and addressed it directly.

“Wrestlemania has nothing to do with the NFL. I have been to events at multiple NFL stadiums since the ban with no issues. Please pay attention to what im posting before coming in my comments with assumptions”