AJ Lee Teases Hiatus After WrestleMania 42 Loss To Becky Lynch

One of the standout moments from WrestleMania 42 Saturday saw Becky Lynch defeat AJ Lee to capture the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. The victory marked Lynch’s third reign with the title, but it also left many of AJ Lee’s loyal supporters disappointed by the outcome.

Following Night One, AJ Lee spoke during the post show and reflected on her emotional entrance, which clearly resonated with fans. She explained that the moment was designed as a tribute to those who have supported her throughout her journey.

"With that entrance, I wanted to represent those fans who have been with me since day one, who have been wearing my outfits, my shirts, my shoes, my shorts, skipping along with me the whole way. That was for you. I love you. I never got to say goodbye last time, and I always felt bad about that."

Lee then hinted that while this is not the end of her story, she may be stepping away for a period of time, suggesting a hiatus could be on the horizon.

"So, this is not goodbye, but I'll see ya soon."