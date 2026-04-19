Paul Heyman Claims Responsibility For Bron Breakker Attack On Seth Rollins At WrestleMania 42

Bron Breakker’s return at WrestleMania 42 is now being framed as far more calculated than it first appeared, with Paul Heyman claiming full responsibility for the chaos that unfolded during Seth Rollins vs. GUNTHER.

Breakker made a shocking impact during the match by spearing Rollins, a moment that directly paved the way for GUNTHER to secure the victory. While it initially looked like a surprise interference, Heyman has now revealed that it was all part of a larger plan.

Speaking during the WrestleMania 42 post show, Heyman made it clear that nothing about the situation was accidental and that he had orchestrated the outcome from the very beginning.

“What I can tell you about the events of tonight I’m sure this is no exposé what happened to Seth Rollins was all predetermined by me.”

Heyman showed no remorse for his actions and doubled down on his involvement, making it clear he was satisfied with the result and what it means going forward.

“I set his ass up from the very beginning, and I’m damn glad I did it. If I burn in hell for my actions, there are not enough consequences for what I plan to do to Seth Rollins moving forward in the future.”

He also pointed directly to the damage inflicted during the match, referencing both Breakker’s spear and GUNTHER’s finishing sequence as key parts of the plan.

“Did it bother you when Bron Breakker speared Seth Rollins in half? Did it bother you when Gunther deprived Seth Rollins of his oxygen?”

Despite the brutal nature of the attack, Heyman acknowledged Rollins’ resilience, though he suggested it ultimately worked against him in the end.

“Let’s give Rollins a lot of credit that is a real man. Any other human being in that condition, after getting speared by Breakker and getting locked in by Gunther, would have tapped out. But Seth Rollins had to be a hero and pass out like a man.”

Heyman closed by making it clear that this situation is far from over and warned that Rollins will continue to face the same fate whenever he crosses paths with him and The Vision.

“And going out is what he did and going out every single time is what will happen when he goes against Paul Heyman and The Vision.”

The fallout from WrestleMania 42 has now added a new layer to the rivalry, with Heyman positioning himself as the mastermind behind one of the night’s most shocking moments.