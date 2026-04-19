WWE WrestleMania 42 Sunday Preview Full Match Card Start Time And How To Watch

WWE WrestleMania 42 rolls on with Sunday night set to take center stage following a huge opening night inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Saturday delivered a stacked lineup of moments that have already shaped the weekend. Cody Rhodes held onto the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton, while Liv Morgan captured the Women’s World Championship by defeating Stephanie Vaquer. The returning Paige and Brie Bella claimed the Women’s Tag Team Titles, and Bron Breakker made his presence felt by assisting Gunther in a major win over Seth Rollins.

Now the spotlight shifts to Sunday’s headline attraction, where Roman Reigns challenges CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship. After winning the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble, Reigns has made it clear he does not view Punk as an equal. Punk, meanwhile, has the chance to prove he belongs at the very top and silence “The Tribal Chief” on the grandest stage.

Elsewhere, a clash of powerhouses sees Oba Femi step up against Brock Lesnar, boldly promising to “slay the beast” in what could be one of the most explosive matches of the weekend.

Championship gold is also on the line across the card. Jade Cargill defends the WWE Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley in a first time encounter between two dominant forces. Sami Zayn puts the United States Championship up against rising star Trick Williams, who looks to capture his first main roster title.

A deeply personal rivalry also comes to a head as Finn Balor returns as “The Demon” to settle unfinished business with Dominik Mysterio following the collapse of Judgment Day.

The Intercontinental Championship will be decided in a chaotic six way ladder match, with Penta defending against Rey Mysterio, Rusev, Je'Von Evans, JD McDonagh, and Dragon Lee. With so many high risk competitors involved, this match is expected to deliver non stop action.

WrestleMania 42 Sunday begins at 6 p.m. EST and will be available on ESPN Unlimited in the United States, with international viewers able to watch via Netflix.

Match card includes: