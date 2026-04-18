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Full List Of WWE WrestleMania 42 Saturday Producers and Writers

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 18, 2026
Full List Of WWE WrestleMania 42 Saturday Producers and Writers

Details have surfaced regarding the behind the scenes structure for WWE WrestleMania 42 Saturday, including the producers, writers, and referees assigned to each major match and segment.

The opening portion of the show, featuring John Cena’s promo and the six man tag team match, was handled by Michael Hayes and Shane Helms, with Ryan Tran serving as the official inside the ring.

The hard hitting clash between Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre had Chris Park and Nick Aldis producing the bout, while Dan Engler was assigned referee duties.

The Fatal Four Way WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match saw TJ Wilson and Kenn Doane working behind the scenes as producers, with Daphanie LaShaunn officiating the action.

AJ Lee’s showdown with Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship was produced by Pete Williams and Shawn Daivari, with Jessika Carr as the referee.

Seth Rollins versus Gunther had a strong creative team in place, with Adam Pearce and Jamie Noble producing the match, Ben Saccoccio contributing as writer, and Chad Patton overseeing the bout as referee.

For the WWE Women’s World Championship match between Stephanie Vaquer and Liv Morgan, Jason Jordan and Nora Greenwald served as producers, while Cristian Scovell led the writing team alongside Ryan Ward. Eddie Orengo was the referee for that contest.

The Undisputed WWE Championship main event between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton was produced by Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode, with veteran official Charles Robinson assigned to the match.

 

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