Cody Rhodes Injured At WrestleMania 42, Placed In Concussion Protocol

Cody Rhodes walked out of WrestleMania 42 still holding the Undisputed WWE Championship, but the toll of the night left him dealing with a significant injury.

The rivalry between Rhodes and Randy Orton reached a boiling point on the grand stage, with Orton embracing a darker edge in recent weeks alongside Pat McAfee. Their clash quickly turned into a brutal and bloody encounter, especially after Jelly Roll got involved early by taking out McAfee. Despite that, McAfee later made his way back into the match and attempted to swing momentum in Orton’s favor.

In a shocking twist, Orton turned on his own ally mid-chaos and dropped McAfee with an RKO, creating an opening that Rhodes didn’t hesitate to exploit. The American Nightmare seized control and secured the victory, successfully defending his championship.

The situation escalated even further once the bell rang. Orton launched a vicious post-match assault, striking Rhodes with the title belt before delivering a devastating punt to the head.

After the show went off the air, Rhodes was seen making his way backstage under his own power, though clearly worse for wear. During the post-show coverage, it was revealed that he had suffered a serious injury to his left eye, which was heavily swollen and nearly shut. Medical staff were quickly on hand to assess the damage.

It was also noted that Rhodes will now be placed in concussion protocol for the next several days as WWE monitors his condition closely.