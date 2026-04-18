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Paige Reflects On WrestleMania 42 Return Says She Will Always Be WWE Through And Through

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 18, 2026
Paige Reflects On WrestleMania 42 Return Says She Will Always Be WWE Through And Through


Paige wasted no time making an impact in her WWE return, capturing gold on her first night back.

At WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Paige stepped in as a last minute replacement for the injured Nikki Bella, teaming with Brie Bella in the Women’s Tag Team Championship match. The surprise pairing went on to defeat Lash Legend and Nia Jax, along with Lyra Valkyria and Bayley, and the team of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss to claim the titles in a stacked Fatal Four Way contest.

Following the win, Paige joined the Bellas during the WrestleMania 42 post show, where she reflected on her long awaited comeback and what the moment meant to her.

“WWE is my home, I was raised here, I’m a WWE girl forever, and a Total Diva. I didn’t know how anyone was gonna react, I’m walking out there, I forgot how big WrestleManias were. It was magical, it was surreal, I forgot how to skip at one point. I was like, ‘What do I do? What does Paige do?’”

Nikki Bella also spoke about the decision to bring Paige in, revealing she was the only person they felt comfortable trusting with the spot. Nikki explained she did not want Brie Bella to miss out on her WrestleMania moment due to the injury, leading to the emotional call to Paige. She later shared additional details about her injury on social media.

 

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