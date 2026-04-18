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Paige Reacts To Stunning WrestleMania 42 Return And Title Win

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 18, 2026
Paige Reacts To Stunning WrestleMania 42 Return And Title Win

Paige wasted no time making her presence felt after her shock return at WrestleMania 42, and her first message said everything about how big that moment truly was.

The surprise came moments before the Fatal 4 Way WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match when Nikki Bella revealed she was not medically cleared due to an ankle injury. Rather than pull out, Nikki introduced Paige as her replacement alongside Brie Bella, instantly sending the Allegiant Stadium crowd into a frenzy.

Paige held back early as the match unfolded around her, but once she got the tag, she made an immediate impact. She mixed it up with Nia Jax, Bayley, and Lash Legend before zeroing in on Alexa Bliss. The finish saw Paige counter Twisted Bliss by getting her knees up, then delivering a decisive Rampaige to secure the win and the titles with Brie.

Moments after the victory, Paige took to social media with a bold statement that matched the scale of her return.

“I’m backkkkk… did you miss me? Another debut. Another championship baby.”

It marked her first public reaction since stepping back into a WWE ring, and the confidence behind it echoed the star power she built during her original run.

Going from unannounced to champion in a single night instantly made Paige one of the biggest talking points coming out of WrestleMania. After briefly reappearing in WWE earlier this year following her AEW departure, this felt like the true launch of her new chapter.

Paige did not just return. She took over.

 

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