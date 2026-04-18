Liv Morgan Defeats Stephanie Vaquer to Become Women’s World Champion at WrestleMania 42 Saturday

Liv Morgan delivered on her WrestleMania promise at WrestleMania 42 Saturday, defeating Stephanie Vaquer to capture the WWE Women’s World Championship in a fiercely contested and emotionally charged main-card showdown.

From the opening bell, the intensity matched the stakes. Both competitors wasted no time engaging in a fast-paced exchange, with Vaquer immediately taking the fight to Morgan. The challenger attempted to overwhelm the champion early with aggressive offense, signaling her intent to reclaim gold on WWE’s biggest stage.

Vaquer’s offense quickly escalated as she rocked Morgan with heavy strikes and high-impact maneuvers, including the signature “Devil’s Kiss,” drawing a strong reaction from the crowd. She also nearly put the match away using Morgan’s own finishing move, ObLIVion, in a stunning display of reversal offense that had the champion reeling.

Despite multiple near falls, Morgan refused to stay down, repeatedly kicking out and finding ways to survive Vaquer’s momentum surge.

As the match progressed, Vaquer maintained control for long stretches, showcasing why she had held championship gold for nearly seven months. However, the tide began to shift once Judgment Day involvement entered the equation.

Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez made their presence felt at ringside, subtly altering the balance of the match. The turning point came when Vaquer climbed to the top rope for a Corkscrew Moonsault, only for Roxanne Perez to distract the official from the apron. In the chaos, Raquel Rodriguez seized the opportunity, shoving Vaquer off balance and disrupting her aerial attack.

Morgan immediately capitalized, hitting ObLIVion for a near fall, but Vaquer once again showed resilience, kicking out to keep her title hopes alive.

The champion continued to battle on multiple fronts, briefly clearing ringside threats before attempting to regain control. Vaquer even countered a diving attack from Morgan on the outside and followed up with a springboard crossbody that nearly ended the match.

However, the physical toll and constant interference began to catch up with her.

Morgan took advantage of a crucial opening, driving Vaquer hard into the steel steps at ringside to swing momentum fully in her favor. She then rolled the challenger back into the ring and delivered a decisive combination: a Codebreaker followed immediately by another ObLIVion.

This time, there was no escape.

Morgan hooked the leg and secured the three-count, capturing the WWE Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 42.

Winner and NEW WWE Women’s World Champion: Liv Morgan

Following the victory, Dominik Mysterio entered the ring to join Morgan in celebration. The new champion was soon joined by Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, as the group celebrated together while fireworks erupted in the background, marking a dominant end to Morgan’s championship pursuit.

For Stephanie Vaquer, the loss ends a remarkable 211-day reign as champion. Vaquer originally captured the then-vacant title by defeating IYO SKY at Wrestlepalooza last September, closing out a strong run that came to a dramatic end on WWE’s grandest stage.

SPRINGBOARD TOP ROPE SUNSET FLIP POWERBOMB



LIV MORGAN 🔥🔥🔥#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/HIwufgKeiM — The Movement - Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) April 19, 2026