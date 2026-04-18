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Bianca Belair Announces Pregnancy In Emotional WrestleMania 42 Moment

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 18, 2026
Bianca Belair Announces Pregnancy In Emotional WrestleMania 42 Moment

Bianca Belair delivered one of the most heartfelt and unexpected moments of WrestleMania 42 when she revealed she is expecting a child during a live in ring appearance.

The EST of WWE made her entrance to a huge reaction from the crowd, joining John Cena inside the ring. Clearly soaking in the atmosphere, Belair took a moment to thank the fans for their warm reception before reminding everyone that WrestleMania is known for unforgettable surprises.

She then teased that she had one more surprise to share. Opening her robe, Belair revealed her baby bump and proudly announced, “the EST is having a baby,” sending the crowd into a massive ovation.

Cena immediately embraced Belair in a touching moment, offering a few words off microphone before addressing the audience. He thanked her for sharing such personal news with the WWE Universe and smoothly transitioned the energy back toward the show by hyping the upcoming main event.

The announcement marks a major milestone for Belair and her husband, Montez Ford, with fans and the wrestling world celebrating the news alongside them.

 

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