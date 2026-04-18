Bron Breakker’s Spear Helps Gunther Defeat Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 42 Saturday

Seth Rollins once again delivered on the grandest stage of them all, producing a standout performance against Gunther at WrestleMania 42 Saturday in what many are already calling a modern classic, until a shocking interference from Bron Breakker changed the outcome and handed The Ring General a decisive victory.

The match was built around a simple but powerful premise: determining which of two former WWE World Champions could claim supremacy as the defining wrestler of their generation. From the opening moments, both men treated the bout with a level of intensity that matched the stakes, delivering a physical, emotionally charged contest that lived up to its billing.

Before the bell had even fully settled the arena, the tension boiled over.

Gunther immediately attacked Rollins as he stepped into the ring area, launching a pre-match assault that set the tone. The Ring General wasted no time driving Rollins into the mat with a thunderous powerbomb before dumping him to the outside. However, Rollins quickly recovered and responded in kind, showing the resilience and urgency that has defined his WrestleMania legacy.

Once officially underway, the match became a showcase of contrasting styles, Gunther’s overwhelming brutality versus Rollins’ speed, creativity, and explosiveness.

After an early exchange of stiff strikes and chops, Gunther attempted to slow the pace by locking in his signature sleeper hold. Rollins, however, refused to fade. What followed was a relentless offensive surge from The Visionary, who threw nearly everything in his arsenal at the Austrian powerhouse, including rapid-fire chops, a Buckle Bomb, a Superplex, a Falcon Arrow, and even his own sleeper attempt in a rare display of grit and adaptation.

Yet none of it was enough to keep Gunther down.

The match escalated into a punishing war of attrition as both men traded control repeatedly. Rollins built momentum with high-risk offense, including multiple suicide dives that wiped Gunther out at ringside. Attempting a third, Rollins was caught mid-air and brutally punished, Gunther countering with a devastating powerbomb onto the apron, followed by an even more destructive powerbomb onto the announce table.

In a shocking escalation, Gunther then attempted a third powerbomb through the commentary table, but Rollins reversed the momentum mid-sequence, countering into a Pedigree on the table surface to stun the champion and swing control back in his favor.

Rollins immediately followed with a Stomp, seemingly positioning himself for a major WrestleMania victory.

But at that exact moment, the match took a dramatic turn.

Bron Breakker suddenly emerged and sprinted to the ring, delivering a devastating spear that cut Rollins in half and left him motionless. The interference shifted the entire outcome in an instant and marked Breakker’s first major impact on a WrestleMania stage in explosive fashion.

With Rollins incapacitated, Gunther capitalized immediately. The Ring General dragged The Visionary back into the ring and locked in his signature sleeper hold with precision and control. With nowhere to escape and no chance to recover, Rollins faded and was rendered unconscious.

Winner: Gunther

The victory marks Gunther’s first WrestleMania win since 2023 and reestablishes his dominance on WWE’s biggest stage. However, the post-match implications were just as significant, as Bron Breakker’s shocking involvement suggests a potential new alliance, or a dangerous new rivalry emerging in the aftermath of WrestleMania 42.

GUNTHER GOING STRAIGHT AFTER SETH ROLLINS



POWERBOMB RIGHT OUT THE GATE#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/AJOxfa8YGY , The Movement - Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) April 18, 2026

THIS IS A WRESTLING MATCH#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/qZLHXFdIsf , The Movement - Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) April 19, 2026

ROLLINS BATTLES FOR THE PEDIGREE, FINALLY HITS IT



ROLLINS HITS THE STOMP



BUT GUNTHER KICKS OUT#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/8pkn0hG7FK , The Movement - Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) April 19, 2026