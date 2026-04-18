Becky Lynch Defeats AJ Lee to Regain Women’s IC Title at WrestleMania 42 Saturday

Becky Lynch finally overcame what had become a long-standing “AJ Lee hoodoo” at WrestleMania 42 Saturday, defeating AJ Lee to capture the Women’s Intercontinental Championship for a third time in her career.

In a highly competitive and emotionally charged rematch, Lynch was determined to solve the puzzle that had repeatedly cost her against the reigning champion. AJ Lee entered the bout with momentum and confidence, but Becky showed from the opening bell that she was willing to bend every rule necessary to change her fortune.

Early in the match, Lynch attempted to gain an illegal advantage by exposing one of the turnbuckles. However, referee Jessica Carr remained alert, immediately restoring the pad and halting the tactic. The intervention sparked an early and heated exchange between Lynch and Carr, setting the tone for the rest of the contest.

Inside the ring, AJ Lee initially dictated the pace with her trademark speed and technical precision. However, Lynch repeatedly found ways to counter Lee’s submission attempts. At one key moment, AJ tried to lock in the Black Widow, only for Becky to power out and drive the champion hard into the corner before delivering a Manhandle Slam that came within milliseconds of ending the match.

Frustration began to build for Lynch after multiple near falls, and she once again clashed with referee Carr, getting in the official’s face. This time, Carr refused to back down and physically shoved Lynch away, drawing a strong reaction from the crowd.

AJ Lee immediately capitalized on the distraction, catching Lynch off guard and hitting a Manhandle Slam of her own. The challenger survived the shock near fall, kicking out just in time to keep her title hopes alive.

Lee then successfully locked in the Black Widow submission hold in a critical turning point of the match. It appeared as though Lynch might be forced to tap out for a fourth time in their rivalry, but Becky managed to survive by pulling AJ’s hair and forcing her way to the ropes to break the hold.

Sensing urgency, Lynch returned to earlier tactics and again exposed the turnbuckle, this time more deliberately. As AJ charged forward, Becky used referee Jessica Carr as an unintentional shield, pulling the official into the line of fire. The collision momentarily stunned Carr and disrupted AJ’s momentum.

Lynch seized the opportunity instantly.

She drove AJ Lee head-first into the exposed turnbuckle and followed up with another devastating Manhandle Slam. This time, there was no escape. Lynch covered the champion as Carr recovered just enough to make the count.

Winner and NEW Women’s Intercontinental Champion: Becky Lynch

With the victory, Becky Lynch captured her third reign as Women’s Intercontinental Champion and finally ended AJ Lee’s psychological dominance over her in their rivalry. AJ Lee’s title reign concludes at 50 days, having won the championship at Elimination Chamber in Chicago on February 28, 2026.

For Lynch, WrestleMania 42 marks not only another championship milestone, but also a defining moment of redemption against an opponent who had long remained her greatest obstacle.

MANHANDLE SLAM



BUT AJ LEE KICKS OUT#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/2cMe4FC82I , The Movement - Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) April 18, 2026

BECKY SHOVES JESSICA CARR



JESSICA SHOVES BECKY BACK



AJ LEE HITS THE MANHANDLE SLAM



BUT BECKY KICKS OUT#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/lSQAw7WQT4 , The Movement - Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) April 18, 2026