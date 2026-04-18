Paige Returns at WrestleMania Saturday; Wins Women’s Tag Team Title With Brie Bella

Paige made a triumphant and highly emotional return to WWE at WrestleMania 42 Saturday, capturing the Women’s Tag Team Championship alongside Brie Bella in a dramatic Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match.

The championship contest already featured star power with reigning champions Nia Jax and Lash Legend defending against Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair, as well as Lyra Valkyria and Bayley. However, the biggest story of the match came before the opening bell ever rang.

The Bella Twins made their entrance to a loud ovation, but the mood quickly shifted when Nikki Bella entered using a crutch. Once inside the ring, Nikki revealed that she had not been medically cleared to compete despite doing everything possible to be ready for WrestleMania.

Nikki then told the crowd she refused to let her sister Brie lose her WrestleMania moment and announced she had called an old friend to take her place.

That friend was Paige.

Her music immediately hit and the stadium erupted. The former WWE Divas Champion received one of the loudest reactions of the night as she made her first WWE appearance in nearly four years. Looking sharp and confident, Paige marched to the ring and embraced Brie before officially entering the championship match.

Paige last appeared for WWE in the summer of 2022 before departing the company. She later joined AEW and remained there until her exit in March 2025. Her return at WrestleMania instantly became one of the most talked-about moments of the weekend.

Once the match began, the action moved at a frantic pace with four teams competing under first-fall-wins rules. The reigning champions, Nia Jax and Lash Legend, were early standouts due to their size and power, with Legend especially turning heads through several dominant sequences that neutralized multiple opponents at once.

Despite the physical presence of the champions, the spotlight continually returned to Paige.

The English star looked comfortable from the moment she entered the match, displaying little ring rust while firing off a string of signature offense. She delivered multiple suplexes, struck opponents with sharp knee attacks, and reminded fans of the aggression that once made her one of WWE’s defining women’s division stars.

One of the match’s most memorable moments came when Paige stood face-to-face with former rival Charlotte Flair. The crowd roared as two key figures of different eras in WWE’s women’s division exchanged offense in the center of the ring. Charlotte briefly gained the upper hand, using her veteran poise to slow Paige’s momentum.

Flair and Alexa Bliss then looked poised to finish the match. Charlotte created an opening and Bliss climbed to the top rope, preparing to hit Twisted Bliss.

Before she could launch cleanly, Nikki Bella inserted herself into the action from ringside. Still wielding her crutch, Nikki pulled Charlotte Flair out of the ring and struck her repeatedly, taking The Queen out of the equation.

The distraction proved costly for Bliss.

Alexa attempted Twisted Bliss anyway, but Paige had it scouted. She got her knees up to block the impact, then immediately rose and connected with the Paige Turner. Paige hooked the leg for the decisive three-count, securing the victory and the Women’s Tag Team Championship for herself and Brie Bella.

Winners and NEW Women’s Tag Team Champions: Brie Bella & Paige

Following the match, Paige celebrated in the ring alongside Brie and Nikki Bella as the crowd showered the trio with cheers. For Paige, it was a stunning comeback story, returning on the grandest stage in WWE and leaving WrestleMania as a champion once again.