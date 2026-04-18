Jacob Fatu Triumphs Over Drew McIntyre in Unsanctioned Match at WrestleMania 42 Saturday

Jacob Fatu gained long-awaited revenge over Drew McIntyre on WrestleMania 42 Saturday, defeating The Scottish Warrior in a brutal Unsanctioned Match that became one of the most violent and memorable battles of the night.

After weeks of punishment and repeated attacks at the hands of McIntyre, Fatu entered WrestleMania with clear purpose and wasted no time unleashing his fury. Before Drew could even complete his entrance, The Samoan Werewolf stormed the aisle and launched himself into action with a crushing suicide dive, sending McIntyre sprawling and igniting the crowd instantly.

From that point forward, the match descended into chaos.

Because the bout was unsanctioned, there were effectively no limits on the punishment either man could inflict. Tables, steel chairs, wrenches, and the referee’s own belt all became weapons during the fight. Most symbolic of all was the reappearance of the steel toolbox, an object deeply tied to McIntyre’s past and remembered as the weapon that contributed to his devastating Hell in a Cell loss to CM Punk in 2024.

The toolbox became a central piece of the match’s violence, with both men threatening to use it and eventually turning it into the deciding weapon of the contest.

Despite the carnage, McIntyre still found time for one of his trademark WrestleMania moments. In the middle of the fight, Drew grabbed his phone from his brother at ringside, struck Fatu with it, and then recorded video footage before posting it to social media, adding arrogance and showmanship to the already chaotic scene.

The brutality intensified as the match progressed. At one point, McIntyre ordered the referee to remove his belt so he could once again whip Fatu, seemingly hoping to humiliate his rival the same way he had in recent weeks. But this time the plan backfired.

Fatu countered, seized the belt for himself, and lashed McIntyre repeatedly, turning the tables in dramatic fashion as the crowd roared in approval.

The two heavyweights continued trading punishment in a physically punishing war that saw momentum swing repeatedly. In one dramatic sequence late in the match, McIntyre shoved Fatu off the top turnbuckle, causing the Samoan star to crash through a table that he had set up earlier. It appeared the fall might finally end Fatu’s night.

Instead, it only enraged him.

Fatu recovered and exploded back into the fight with a thunderous superkick that stunned McIntyre. He then grabbed the steel toolbox and blasted Drew in the face, leaving The Scottish Warrior defenseless in the center of the ring.

With his opponent laid out, Fatu climbed to the top rope and delivered his devastating moonsault, crashing down onto McIntyre before hooking the leg for the decisive pinfall.

The victory marked a major statement win for Jacob Fatu, who not only avenged weeks of abuse but also proved he could survive and thrive in one of WrestleMania’s most savage environments. For McIntyre, the loss was a crushing setback in a match where his own history, and the same toolbox that once haunted him, again played a decisive role.

FATU GOING STRAIGHT AFTER MCINTYRE!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Aq0mCk5R3B — The Movement - Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) April 18, 2026

MCINTYRE HAS PTSD FROM THE TOOL BOX 😭#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/XesA6k1mKN — The Movement - Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) April 18, 2026