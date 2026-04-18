LA Knight & The Usos Def. The Vision & iShowSpeed at WrestleMania 42 Saturday

WrestleMania 42 Saturday kicked off with an energetic celebrity-filled six-man tag team contest as The Usos and LA Knight defeated Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and internet sensation iShowSpeed in the opening match of the night.

The fast-paced bout blended comedy, chaos, and star power, but in the end it was miscommunication within The Vision that cost Logan Paul’s team a major WrestleMania victory.

Throughout the contest, Logan Paul and Austin Theory relied on frequent tags and heel tactics to control the tempo, while using iShowSpeed strategically in short bursts. However, as the match wore on, it became clear that Speed’s lack of in-ring experience was becoming a liability for his partners.

The decisive sequence came when Speed attempted to assist his team during a key moment but instead accidentally shoved LA Knight into Logan Paul, knocking himself off the apron in the process. The mistake immediately caused visible frustration from both Paul and Theory, with Theory especially furious over the blown opportunity.

Determined to regain control, Theory grabbed Knight and demanded Speed execute the next planned attack. But the confusion only worsened. As Speed charged forward, Knight reacted quickly and shoved Theory directly into the social media star, sending both members of The Vision crashing into one another.

With Theory stunned, Knight wasted no time delivering his trademark BFT. He then covered Theory for the three-count, securing the victory for his side and sending the WrestleMania crowd into a frenzy.

Winners: The Usos & LA Knight

While the match was over, the drama escalated immediately afterward.

A visibly enraged Logan Paul turned on iShowSpeed, blaming the streamer for the loss. Paul confronted Speed in the ring before blasting him with a massive right hand that dropped him instantly. The former United States Champion then dragged Speed toward the announce area and laid him across the commentary table, preparing to punish him further.

Before Paul could continue the assault, The Usos rushed in to make the save. Jimmy and Jey quickly neutralized Logan with their signature 1D finisher, leaving him sprawled across the announce desk.

LA Knight then stepped in, helping position Paul on the table while encouraging the shaken Speed to take advantage of the moment. After some hesitation, Speed climbed up high as the audience roared in anticipation.

The streamer finally launched himself off the top rope and connected with a Frog Splash through the announce table onto Logan Paul, delivering one of the loudest crowd reactions of the early show.

The segment closed with iShowSpeed recovering inside the ring and celebrating alongside The Usos and LA Knight, standing tall after a disastrous start to his WrestleMania debut turned into a memorable redemption moment.