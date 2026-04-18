WWE WrestleMania Vegas Saturday Night 1 Results - April 18th, 2026

WWE Wrestlemania Vegas Saturday Night 1





The Countdown





The WrestleMania Countdown Show set the stage in a big way, blending nostalgia, storytelling, and analysis as WWE geared up for its biggest event of the year. Joe Tessitore, Corey Graves, Big E, and Wade Barrett led the discussion, guiding viewers through the key rivalries and moments shaping the weekend.

The broadcast kicked off with a powerful video celebrating four decades of WrestleMania history. Iconic wins, unforgettable entrances, and defining performances were all featured, immediately putting the spotlight on the legacy of the event and the magnitude of what lies ahead.

Once underway, the panel turned its attention to one of the headline matches, Cody Rhodes versus Randy Orton. The discussion focused on their shared past in Legacy, how their careers have evolved in different directions, and the personal stakes involved. Big E highlighted the emotional tension behind the match, while Barrett pointed to Orton’s experience as a key factor against Rhodes’ current momentum.

Focus then shifted to the six man tag team match, with a video package previewing The Usos and LA Knight against The Vision and IShowSpeed. The segment recapped the recent chaos surrounding the bout, while also underlining the crossover buzz brought by Speed alongside the star power of LA Knight and the decorated history of The Usos.

The spotlight moved to the women’s division next, with a feature on AJ Lee versus Becky Lynch. The package explored AJ Lee’s lasting legacy and Becky’s rise to the top, framing the encounter as a highly anticipated dream clash.

The second hour took a more reflective turn as Michael Cole shared personal memories of Hulk Hogan’s career. He spoke about Hogan’s influence on WrestleMania and how his moments helped shape WWE into the global force it is today.

Energy quickly ramped back up with a hard hitting preview of Drew McIntyre facing Jacob Fatu. The video emphasized the physicality expected in the match, presenting it as one of the most intense battles on the card.

The show also revisited a classic, marking the 30 year anniversary of the Iron Man Match between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XII. The retrospective highlighted the endurance and drama of that historic bout, reminding fans why it remains one of the most celebrated matches in WrestleMania history.

From there, the Countdown Show rolled through a list of memorable celebrity appearances, showcasing how major stars from outside wrestling have contributed to WrestleMania’s global appeal over the years.

The final hour opened with an exclusive interview featuring Triple H, who spoke about the importance of the event and the strength of the current roster. While keeping details close to the chest, he hinted that fans should be ready for surprises across the weekend.

As the show closed, attention returned to the in ring action with final hype packages for Seth Rollins versus Gunther and Stephanie Vaquer versus Liv Morgan, both matches building strong anticipation heading into WrestleMania.

The WrestleMania Countdown Show came to a close with one final hype package centered on the highly anticipated main event clash between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, giving fans one last look at the personal rivalry before the official start of WWE’s biggest night of the year.

Immediately after the pre-show wrapped, WWE confirmed that the six-man tag team contest featuring The Usos and LA Knight against The Vision’s Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and iShowSpeed would serve as the opening match of WrestleMania, ensuring the event would begin with energy and star power.

God Bless America Rendition

Before the in-ring action began, the Las Vegas Mass Choir delivered a stirring live rendition of “God Bless America” from the WrestleMania stage. The performance drew a strong reaction from the packed crowd inside Allegiant Stadium and added to the grand spectacle atmosphere synonymous with WrestleMania.

WrestleMania Opening + Host John Cena

The broadcast then officially transitioned into the main show as viewers were welcomed by commentary team Michael Cole and Corey Graves. Cameras captured WWE Superstars in various stages of preparation backstage, building anticipation for the night ahead. Cole and Graves ran through the stacked card before a cinematic WrestleMania 42 promotional vignette aired, featuring acclaimed entertainer Lin-Manuel Miranda of Hamilton fame.

At 6:04 p.m., the stadium erupted as WWE Hall of Famer and 17-time World Champion John Cena made his entrance as the official host of WrestleMania. Dressed in a sharp blue suit, Cena sprinted the final portion of the lengthy ramp to a thunderous ovation. Once inside the ring, the longtime fan favorite appeared visibly emotional as the audience showered him with cheers.

“Sorry, uh, long time fan; long time performer; first time host,” Cena joked as he gathered himself.

Cena then addressed the road to WrestleMania, calling this year’s journey chaotic, unpredictable, and polarizing. He emphasized that WrestleMania is where pressure creates unforgettable moments and challenged the locker room to rise to the occasion.

“The time to talk is up, and the time to deliver is now,” Cena declared. “Ladies and gentlemen… welcome to WrestleMania!”

Massive pyro erupted throughout the stadium as Cena raised his arms, officially launching the event in dramatic fashion.

Six-Man Tag Match: Logan Paul, Austin Theory & iShowSpeed vs the Usos & LA Knight

The opening contest began moments later as The Usos made their signature entrance through the crowd, igniting the audience with their high-energy arrival. LA Knight entered next at 6:10 p.m. and added another memorable WrestleMania moment by driving a custom red pickup truck onto the stage, complete with personalized artwork matching his branding.

The Vision trio of Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and internet superstar iShowSpeed followed. Notably absent from their entrance was WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman, whose association with the group had been a major talking point leading into the event.

The opening bell sounded at 6:15 p.m., and chaos erupted immediately. The Usos wasted no time, launching a flurry of Superkicks that sent Logan Paul and Austin Theory spilling to the outside. Meanwhile, LA Knight turned his attention to iShowSpeed, drawing one of the loudest reactions of the night.

Speed managed to land an early move and celebrated with trademark bravado, but Knight quickly regained control. Logan Paul tagged himself in, only to be overwhelmed as Knight dragged him toward the corner occupied by The Usos and stomped away while the crowd roared with chants of “Yeah!”

With celebrity involvement, major personalities, and a frenzied audience, WrestleMania opened in electric fashion and immediately delivered the type of spectacle expected from WWE’s grandest stage.

The opening six-man tag team match at WrestleMania continued with The Vision trio of Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and iShowSpeed dictating the pace early, using frequent tags and classic heel tactics to wear down their opponents.

After an explosive opening sequence, Logan Paul quickly regained momentum for his team and began controlling LA Knight before The Vision shifted their focus to Jimmy Uso. Paul and Theory repeatedly tagged in and out, cutting the ring in half and preventing Knight or Jey Uso from entering the match. The pace slowed considerably as the villains methodically isolated Jimmy, with iShowSpeed briefly entering the ring to taunt the opposition before retreating behind his more experienced teammates.

Jimmy eventually fought back and attempted to crawl toward his corner for a hot tag, but Logan Paul showed veteran ring awareness by knocking both LA Knight and Jey Uso off the apron, eliminating any chance of momentum shifting.

Paul and Theory continued their prolonged assault, keeping Jimmy trapped in enemy territory. The turning point finally came when Jimmy created separation with an impressive corkscrew moonsault out of the corner, stunning his opponents long enough to reach his corner.

The packed WrestleMania crowd erupted as Jey Uso received the tag and immediately exploded into action. Jey leveled Austin Theory with a flurry of strikes before planting him with a thunderous spear that nearly ended the match. Logan Paul broke up the pinfall attempt just in time, then dropped Jey with a smooth gutwrench suplex to halt the rally.

Chaos quickly followed. Theory regained control momentarily, drilling Jimmy Uso with a heavy right hand before sending Jey shoulder-first into the ring post. But Jimmy responded with a burst of offense, blasting both Paul and Theory with superkicks.

At that point, iShowSpeed inserted himself into the action once again, attacking Jimmy from behind. LA Knight stormed into the ring and looked poised to hit Speed with the BFT, but The Vision rushed in to make the save.

Theory then barked instructions at Speed, placing Knight in a side headlock and ordering the social media star to rebound off the ropes and strike Knight. Instead, the miscommunication backfired spectacularly. Knight shoved Theory directly into Speed, sending the two crashing together before immediately drilling Theory with the BFT.

Knight covered Theory for the three-count at 6:22 p.m., giving his team the victory after just six minutes of official match time.

Winners: The Usos & LA Knight

After the Match

Although the match had ended, the drama was far from over.

A furious Logan Paul snapped at iShowSpeed following the loss, blaming him for ruining his WrestleMania moment. Paul berated Speed in front of the crowd before striking him with his infamous “titanium” punch. He then shoved Speed to ringside and screamed that he needed to stay out of professional wrestling.

Paul escalated matters further by dragging Speed onto the announce table and climbing to the top rope, seemingly preparing to deliver a devastating aerial attack.

Before he could strike, The Usos rushed back into the ring and cut him off. Jimmy and Jey then delivered their signature 1-D finisher to Paul, leaving him vulnerable.

LA Knight entered the scene at ringside and checked on Speed, asking, “C’mere my man, you good?” Knight then rolled him back into the ring, where The Usos encouraged the shaken celebrity guest to seek revenge.

Knight and The Usos repositioned Logan Paul on top of the commentary table as Speed climbed the turnbuckle. With the crowd roaring in anticipation, iShowSpeed leapt from the top rope and delivered a Frog Splash through the announce table, crashing down onto Paul in one of the loudest moments of the night.

The crowd erupted as Knight and The Usos helped Speed back into the ring, where the four celebrated together to close the segment. Remarkably, the post-match angle lasted nearly four minutes, almost as long as the match itself, but provided one of the most memorable celebrity moments of the evening.

Unsanctioned Match: Drew McIntyre vs Jacob Fatu

WrestleMania 42 Saturday delivered its first violent showcase of the evening as Jacob Fatu defeated Drew McIntyre in a savage Unsanctioned Match that lived up to every warning WWE issued beforehand.

Before either man entered the ring, the company made an official announcement stating the bout was unsanctioned, meaning WWE would not be held responsible for any injuries, damages, or consequences resulting from the contest. That disclaimer quickly proved necessary.

Jacob Fatu made his entrance at 6:34 p.m., dressed in camo-themed gear and carrying an intimidating werewolf mask on his back, fully embracing his “Samoan Werewolf” persona. Moments later, Drew McIntyre emerged, but never made it cleanly to the ring. Fatu charged the entranceway and ambushed McIntyre before the bell, igniting the fight before the official start time of 6:38 p.m.

The two heavyweights immediately brawled around ringside, throwing punches and using the environment as a weapon. Fatu gained an early advantage and introduced the first dangerous object of the match by retrieving a steel toolbox, threatening to smash McIntyre with it. Drew countered before disaster struck and began setting up tables around ringside, signaling that the brutality was only beginning.

Despite their size, both men wrestled at a furious pace. McIntyre attempted to send Fatu through a table, but the former Bloodline enforcer avoided catastrophe, only to run directly into a crushing clothesline from the Scottish star. McIntyre paused to taunt his fallen rival, a mistake that allowed Fatu to recover and drag the fight back into the ring.

Once inside, Fatu planted McIntyre with a snap Samoan Drop but chose punishment over pinfalls, passing on an early cover. Chairs were soon scattered throughout the ring, while the ominous red toolbox remained nearby on the apron as a constant threat.

Momentum shifted repeatedly as the battle intensified. McIntyre sent Fatu to ringside and stunned the crowd by launching himself over the top rope with a huge tope suicida, wiping out the larger Fatu on the floor. He rolled Fatu back inside and signaled for a Claymore, but when he charged, Fatu ducked and sent Drew face-first into a steel chair wedged in the corner. Fatu followed with his signature moonsault, but McIntyre kicked out.

The violence escalated even further when McIntyre grabbed a wrench and struck Fatu in the knee, then used the same weapon to grind into his opponent’s face while laughing. Drew then set up two steel chairs facing one another and delivered a suplex that drove Fatu directly through them. Even after that impact, Fatu still survived the pin attempt.

Frustration began to boil over for McIntyre, who argued repeatedly with referee Dan Engler, with commentary noting the history between the two. Drew escalated matters by taking the referee’s belt and preparing to whip Fatu.

Instead, Fatu fired back with a superkick and unleashed a vicious assault of his own, smashing multiple steel chairs across McIntyre’s back before grabbing the belt and lashing Drew repeatedly. Visible welts quickly formed as the punishment continued.

Fatu then lifted the steel toolbox to a loud crowd reaction, but before he could strike, McIntyre exploded with a Claymore Kick. The move nearly ended the match, but Fatu somehow kicked out at two.

An enraged McIntyre shoved the referee to the mat, and both men resumed trading punches from their knees before rising to their feet in a dramatic slugfest. Fatu finally gained control with a barrage of rapid-fire headbutts.

With the audience roaring, Fatu pulled a table into the ring and set it in the center. He repeatedly smashed McIntyre’s face into it before laying him across the wood. Fatu climbed to the top rope, but McIntyre escaped at the last second and hurled a steel chair into Fatu’s face.

Drew followed with more chair shots and sent Fatu crashing from the top rope to the outside, where he smashed through a table that had been set up earlier in the match. McIntyre rolled the battered Fatu back inside and prepared for another Claymore.

But Fatu had one last answer.

As Drew charged, Fatu countered with a superkick, then another. He grabbed the steel toolbox and blasted McIntyre in the face, sending Drew backward onto the table still standing in the middle of the ring.

Fatu climbed to the top rope one final time and delivered his trademark moonsault, crashing through McIntyre and the table beneath him. He covered Drew for the three-count at 6:52 p.m., ending the war after 14 punishing minutes.

Winner: Jacob Fatu

The victory marked one of the biggest wins of Fatu’s WWE career and further established him as one of the most dangerous forces on the roster, while McIntyre was left battered after one of the most brutal matches of WrestleMania weekend.

Women's Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: the Irresistible Forces(c) vs the Bella Twins* vs Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

A major surprise and a championship shake-up took place at WrestleMania 42 Saturday as Paige made her shocking return to WWE and teamed with Brie Bella to capture the Women’s Tag Team Championships in a chaotic Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match.

The match featured reigning champions Nia Jax and Lash Legend defending against three challenger teams: Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair, Lyra Valkyria and Bayley, and The Bella Twins. However, just before the opening bell, the entire contest changed dramatically.

Entrances began at 7:04 p.m., with Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair making their way to the ring first, followed by Lyra Valkyria and Bayley. The defending champions entered third, with Nia Jax and Lash Legend sporting ring gear inspired by legendary tag team Demolition, drawing praise from the crowd for the homage.

The Bellas entered last, but Nikki Bella arrived using a crutch and immediately grabbed a microphone. Nikki announced that despite her best efforts, she had not been medically cleared to compete. The revelation stunned the audience, until she unveiled her replacement.

Paige’s music hit moments later, sending the WrestleMania crowd into a frenzy. The former Divas Champion received a strong ovation as she walked to the ring looking confident and prepared to compete alongside Brie Bella.

The official bell sounded at 7:13 p.m., with one member from each team legal at all times and the first pinfall or submission deciding both the match and the championships.

As expected in a four-team environment, the action quickly became chaotic. Whenever Nia Jax or Lash Legend entered the ring, the other teams frequently teamed up to neutralize the dominant champions. Brie Bella fired off a series of Yes Kicks against multiple opponents, while Bliss, Flair, Bayley, and Valkyria all looked for opportunities to steal momentum.

Lash Legend stood out early with her power, dragging Brie to ringside and chokeslamming her onto the apron. Charlotte Flair charged in moments later and was met with a thunderous big boot from Legend.

Alexa Bliss responded by tagging in and delivering a Tornado DDT from the middle apron to bring Legend down. Lyra Valkyria then attacked Bliss and brought Bayley into the match, allowing the two longtime allies to showcase crisp teamwork with quick tags and effective isolation tactics.

Bayley and Valkyria nearly took control completely until Lash Legend re-entered and changed the pace. In one of the most impressive power displays of the match, Legend overpowered both Bliss and Valkyria with simultaneous powerbombs.

Brie Bella then struck from above with a dropkick off the turnbuckle, setting off another momentum swing.

The crowd erupted again at 7:18 p.m. when Paige officially tagged into the match for the first time. The returning star immediately cleared the ring, delivering a series of suplexes to loud reactions before driving Lash Legend into the apron with a barrage of knees.

Paige then attempted a diving crossbody onto Lyra Valkyria, but Valkyria caught her in mid-air and nearly stole the victory before the pinfall was broken up.

From there, the match descended into total chaos as competitors flooded the ring. Nia Jax attempted to eliminate Brie Bella over the top rope, but Lyra sent Jax tumbling out instead, taking Brie with her in the process.

That left Lash Legend in the ring against Paige and Charlotte Flair, who briefly joined forces before squaring off themselves. The crowd roared as Flair and Paige, two pioneers of the women’s evolution, stood face to face and exchanged strikes in a rare WrestleMania moment.

Flair gained the advantage with a knife-edge chop and attempted to apply the Figure Eight, but Paige countered into a roll-up. Charlotte then answered with Natural Selection and tagged in Alexa Bliss, who climbed to the top rope looking for Twisted Bliss.

Before Bliss could launch, Nikki Bella, still at ringside with her crutch, intervened by yanking Charlotte Flair to the floor and striking her repeatedly with the crutch.

The distraction gave Paige the opening she needed. She cut Bliss off on the ropes, hit the Ram-Paige, and scored the three-count at 7:21 p.m.

Winners and NEW Women’s Tag Team Champions: Brie Bella & Paige

The victory capped an unforgettable return for Paige and delivered one of the biggest surprises of WrestleMania weekend. In just eight minutes, the returning star went from mystery replacement to champion, while Brie Bella celebrated a title win on WWE’s grandest stage once again.

Women's Intercontinental Championship Match: AJ Lee(c) vs Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch ended one of the most frustrating rivalries of her career on WrestleMania 42 Saturday, defeating AJ Lee to capture the Women’s Intercontinental Championship in a controversial and hard-fought showdown.

The highly anticipated match carried major history into the night. AJ Lee entered WrestleMania with a perfect 3-0 record against Lynch, having previously defeated her three times, each victory coming via the Black Widow submission. That record added extra pressure to Lynch, who arrived determined to finally solve one of the few opponents she had never conquered.

Lynch made a memorable entrance at 7:32 p.m., accompanied by live music from The Wonder Years, whose performance added a big-fight feel to the atmosphere inside the stadium. Moments later, champion AJ Lee entered to a tremendous ovation of her own. Lee was escorted to the ring by a group of children dressed in her likeness, complete with replica championship belts, creating one of the most unique entrances of the evening.

The bell rang at 7:37 p.m., and the two immediately collided in the center of the ring. Commentary heavily emphasized the long history between the competitors as the pace started quickly before settling into a technical battle.

After AJ opened with a few early bursts of offense, Lynch gradually took control. The challenger used sharp strikes to create openings before slowing the match with grinding holds designed to frustrate the quicker champion.

At 7:40 p.m., Lynch attempted to remove one of the turnbuckle pads, drawing immediate attention from referee Jessica Carr. Carr reprimanded Lynch and warned her to stop, while commentary debated whether the official was becoming too involved in the match. Wade Barrett openly suggested Carr was showing bias against Lynch, adding another layer of tension.

AJ Lee soon rallied and delivered a perfectly timed missile dropkick for a near fall. From there, the contest shifted into a dramatic back-and-forth exchange, with both women finding momentum.

Lynch looked for the Manhandle Slam, but Lee slipped free. Moments later, AJ attempted to lock in the Black Widow, only for Lynch to counter and sling her into the corner. Lynch capitalized by hitting the Manhandle Slam, but Lee kicked out at two, stunning the challenger.

Frustration began to boil over for Lynch. She cornered Lee with stomps, then turned her anger toward referee Carr, getting directly in the official’s face and backing her into the ropes.

Carr finally snapped back, yelling at Lynch and reminding her who was in charge. The confrontation escalated when Lynch shoved the referee, only for Carr to shove her right back.

The crowd reacted loudly as Lynch stood stunned and furious. But when she turned back toward the action, AJ Lee caught her with a sudden Manhandle Slam of her own, nearly stealing the victory. Lynch somehow survived the pinfall attempt.

The closing stretch saw both women trading punches from the mat before rising to their feet in a heated slugfest. Lynch attempted another Manhandle Slam, but Lee countered smoothly, floating over into the Black Widow submission hold.

Lynch desperately crawled and barely reached the ropes to force the break.

With the match hanging in the balance, Lynch once again “accidentally” removed the turnbuckle pad. As Lee moved in to continue the attack, Lynch grabbed referee Carr and pulled her into the path of the champion, causing Carr to collide awkwardly with the exposed corner and become briefly stunned.

Lynch immediately seized the opening. She yanked AJ Lee forward and drove her face-first into the exposed steel turnbuckle, then rolled her up for the cover.

With Carr recovering just enough to count, Lynch secured the three-count at 7:45 p.m.

Winner and NEW Women’s Intercontinental Champion: Becky Lynch

The victory gave Lynch her first win over AJ Lee and ended the champion’s unbeaten streak against her longtime rival. However, the manner of the finish is certain to spark controversy, as Lynch used deception and the exposed turnbuckle to finally overcome the woman who had long been her kryptonite.

Seth Rollins vs Gunther

Gunther picked up a major WrestleMania victory at WrestleMania 42 Saturday, defeating Seth Rollins in a physically punishing, hard-hitting encounter that was ultimately decided after a shocking interference from Bron Breakker.

The match carried added pressure for Gunther, who entered with something to prove on WWE’s biggest stage. The former Intercontinental and World Heavyweight Champion has struggled at recent WrestleManias, having dropped both titles at the last two editions of the event. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins made his return from injury to a thunderous ovation from the Las Vegas crowd, signaling one of the most anticipated returns of the night.

Gunther wasted no time asserting dominance.

At approximately 7:58 p.m., before the official bell had even rung, Gunther ambushed Rollins as he made his entrance, blasting him with a running mule kick that immediately sent the returning star reeling. The Austrian powerhouse followed up with a crushing powerbomb and continued the assault at ringside, where both men brawled violently before the match officially began.

The bell finally rang at 8:00 p.m. EST after Rollins managed to fight back into the ring and defiantly signaled for the referee to start the contest.

Once officially underway, Gunther quickly transitioned into control, applying a tight sleeper hold in an attempt to slow Rollins’ momentum. Rollins escaped and fired back with a sharp side kick to the face, briefly shifting the pace before Gunther cut him down with a thunderous clothesline.

From there, Gunther imposed his trademark methodical offense, grinding Rollins down with heavy strikes and physical wear-down holds. Rollins, however, refused to stay down and continued to rally whenever he found openings.

One of the match’s most intense stretches came during a “chop exchange” that erupted in the center of the ring. Gunther initially overwhelmed Rollins with brutal chest chops that backed him into the corner. After trash-talking his opponent, Gunther dared Rollins to respond, and Seth did exactly that.

Rollins fired back with a flurry of stiff chops, briefly stunning Gunther and gaining momentum. But the Austrian regained control with a sudden powerbomb and continued to assert his physical superiority in what commentators dubbed a decisive win in the “Chop Off.”

As the match wore on, both men escalated their offense dramatically.

Gunther repeatedly rocked Rollins with lariats and attempted to keep him grounded with submissions, while Rollins countered with speed-based offense, including a series of high-impact reversals and near falls. At one point, Rollins countered Gunther’s attack into a stunning Superplex into a Falcon Arrow combination that brought the crowd to its feet.

Despite Rollins building momentum and locking in a sleeper hold of his own, Gunther narrowly escaped by reaching the ropes.

The action spilled outside the ring, where Rollins hit multiple suicide dives. Attempting a third, he was caught mid-air and driven brutally into the apron and then the commentary table in a devastating display of strength from Gunther.

Gunther then attempted to finish the match at ringside with a powerbomb through the table, but Rollins countered mid-air and reversed the momentum into a Pedigree on the table surface, stunning the crowd.

However, the match took a dramatic turn moments later.

As Rollins prepared for a Stomp onto Gunther on the commentary desk, Bron Breakker suddenly appeared and speared Rollins out of nowhere with devastating impact. The interference sent Rollins crashing back into the ring, where the referee, who had been attending to Gunther at ringside, missed the attack entirely.

With Rollins weakened and disoriented, Gunther re-entered the ring and locked in a tight sleeper hold. With no escape and nowhere to go, Seth Rollins faded and was rendered unconscious at 8:16 p.m.

Winner: Gunther

Following the match, Bron Breakker was seen watching from the entrance ramp, signaling a potential new alliance or target on Rollins’ future. As Seth made his way back up the ramp after regaining consciousness, Breakker sprinted down once again and delivered a second devastating spear, leaving no doubt that a new rivalry may have just begun on WrestleMania weekend.

Women's World Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer(c) vs Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan captured the Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 42 Saturday in a hard-fought and emotionally charged victory over Stephanie Vaquer, successfully retaining her momentum and overcoming both a determined challenger and constant outside interference from Judgment Day allies.

The match began in unexpected fashion before the bell even rang, as Liv Morgan made her entrance at 8:37 p.m. with a brand-new theme song, performed by Morgan herself. The surprise was amplified as she was joined by a group of dancers accompanying her down the ramp, creating one of the most unique and theatrical entrances of the night. The crowd reacted with a mix of shock and curiosity as Morgan embraced her evolving persona on WWE’s biggest stage.

Her opponent, Stephanie Vaquer, made her WrestleMania debut moments later to a strong reception, entering with the confidence of a rising star challenging for championship gold on day one of the biggest weekend in wrestling.

Once the bell rang, the two immediately collided in a fast-paced opening exchange, wasting no time establishing urgency in the championship contest.

Vaquer and Morgan traded early momentum, with Liv attempting a snap DDT before Vaquer responded with sharp running knees in the corner. Morgan regained control with a powerbomb into the turnbuckles and quickly followed with a near fall, signaling her intent to end the match early.

Liv then showcased her veteran edge, connecting with a tribute to Eddie Guerrero by delivering the Three Amigos suplex sequence before pausing to taunt the champion with a confident strut. That display of arrogance backfired, however, as Vaquer quickly regrouped and fired back with intensity.

The champion dropped Morgan and connected with her signature Devil’s Kiss, drawing a strong reaction from the WrestleMania crowd. Vaquer followed with a jaw-dropping driver and went for the cover, but Morgan managed to kick out.

Liv fought back with a Backstabber to shut down Vaquer’s momentum, then mocked the champion before attempting Vaquer’s own signature Devil’s Kiss in a rare show of mind games. Vaquer countered the attempt with a quick roll-up, keeping the match competitive.

As the bout continued, both women traded heavy offense in a back-and-forth battle. Vaquer hit ObLIVion on Morgan and nearly secured the win, but Liv survived yet again, showing championship resilience.

The turning point came when Judgment Day interfered.

Roxanne Perez appeared at ringside, distracting Vaquer at a critical moment. While the referee attempted to regain control, Raquel Rodriguez capitalized on the chaos, pulling the champion into position and driving her neck across the top rope. Morgan immediately followed with a cover, but Vaquer kicked out at two.

Despite Vaquer’s fighting spirit, the numbers game began to take its toll. Morgan and her allies continued to target the champion, forcing her into constant defense. Vaquer briefly turned the tide by taking out both Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez with a high-impact crossbody to the outside, drawing a loud reaction from the crowd.

However, the damage had been done.

Liv Morgan regained control, driving Vaquer into the steel steps at ringside before rolling her back into the ring. Seizing the moment, Morgan connected with a Codebreaker and immediately followed with ObLIVion.

This time, there was no escape.

Morgan covered Vaquer and secured the three-count at 8:45 p.m.

Winner and STILL Women’s Champion: Liv Morgan

The victory solidifies Liv Morgan’s reign while marking a strong, if unsuccessful, WrestleMania debut for Stephanie Vaquer, who came within moments of capturing gold despite overwhelming odds and repeated interference from Judgment Day.

The EST of WWE is Back!

WrestleMania 42 Saturday delivered one of its most emotional non-wrestling moments of the night as Bianca Belair made a surprise appearance inside the ring alongside host John Cena, announcing that she is expecting her first child.

The moment unfolded during the live broadcast as Belair was introduced to a strong ovation from the Las Vegas crowd. Stepping into the ring where Cena was already stationed as part of his hosting duties, the former Women’s Champion immediately embraced the atmosphere and thanked the WWE Universe for the warm reception.

On the microphone, Belair reflected on her connection with WrestleMania, reminding fans that “you can’t have WrestleMania without the EST” and teasing that the event always comes with surprises. She then hinted that she had one of her own to share.

With the crowd watching closely, Belair opened her signature entrance robe to reveal a visible baby bump, confirming the announcement with the words: “The EST is having a baby.”

The stadium erupted in a massive reaction as the moment landed, with cheers echoing throughout Allegiant Stadium. John Cena, visibly moved by the announcement, stepped forward and embraced Belair in a heartfelt hug before speaking to her off-mic in a brief private exchange.

Cena then addressed the audience, thanking Belair for choosing WrestleMania as the place to share such personal news with the WWE Universe. He praised her legacy, her impact on the women’s division, and congratulated her and her husband, Montez Ford, on the upcoming addition to their family.

The moment marked a rare emotional pause in the high-energy WrestleMania broadcast, giving fans a genuine celebration of one of WWE’s most prominent stars outside of competition.

Cena then transitioned the show back to business, hyping the upcoming main event and reminding the audience that WrestleMania’s biggest match of the night was still to come.

-- REFRESH OFTEN FOR UPDATES --



