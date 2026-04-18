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Former WWE Star Elayna Black (Cora Jade ) Alleges Assault By Fan At WrestleCon

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 18, 2026
Former WWE Star Elayna Black (Cora Jade ) Alleges Assault By Fan At WrestleCon

Former WWE talent Cora Jade / Elayna Black took to Twitter/X to speak out after an alleged incident at WrestleCon, sharing a video and a strong message directed at the individual involved.

In her initial post, Black wrote, “Just got sexually assaulted by a fan at WrestleCon! If anyone sees this guy ban him from anything ever.”

The video shows the fan being confronted immediately, with harsh words aimed at him during the exchange.

“You’re a sick fcking pig. You like to grab women’s ass and you like to come to conventions? Fck you. You’re fcking sick and disgusting, you fcking pig. Get the f*ck out.”

Following the post, Black addressed reactions she received online, pushing back against some of the responses and making her stance clear.

“Couple of things since some of the replies on this are insane but not surprising.

He seemed very there enough talking to me beforehand to know right from wrong.
If you can’t control yourself as an adult in public around women without consent, don’t fcking go. Shut the fck up.”
She also added a firm statement regarding consent and boundaries:

“And having an onlyfans does not equal consent to be assaulted. Some of you need to be in prison. No more meet and greets for me!”

The incident has sparked widespread discussion online regarding safety at fan events and the treatment of performers during meet and greets.

 

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